Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections can be defined as a communication between devices through application of any means of communication including wired or wireless. M2M connections enable devices on a network to make autonomous decisions without application of any manual actions. M2M connections are widely used in manufacturing sector, it’s also used in other sectors which include healthcare, insurance, and the Internet of Things (IoT) among others.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6096

The growing penetration connected devices worldwide and rising automotive and transportation sector as well as recent acquisition activities from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices worldwide was estimated at 13.8 billion units, and the number is projected to grow to 30.9 billion units by 2025. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards new acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio and geographical footprints. For instance, in May 2022, Gurugram, India based Rosmerta Group acquired M2M Communication Brand Sensorise Digital Services. Sensorise Digital Services specialises in Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) M2M communications. Moreover, in July 2022, UK based Wireless Logic acquired Mobius Networks based out in UK. Mobius Networks specialises in data connectivity services for Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications. Also, growing emergence of 5G cellular technologies as well as rising inclination towards connected cars & smart home solutions are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a rising concern over cyber security impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing investment towards 5G technologies and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing penetration IoT and Non-IoT connected device in the region and growing manufacturing sector in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Vodafone Group PLC (UK)

AT&T Inc. (US)

China Mobile Ltd. (China)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Telefonica, S.A (Spain)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6096

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By End Use Industry

Healthcare

Utilities

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Security & Surveillance

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6096

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6096

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market

Hospital Furniture Market

Corneal Surgery Devices Market

Zadik Barak Levin Syndrome Market

Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market

Antisynthetase Syndrome Market

Industrial Gas Regulators Market

Pneumatic Actuator Market

Bandsaw Machines Market