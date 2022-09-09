Telecom Analytics Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2028

Global Telecom Analytics Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
The Telecom Analytics can be defined as a type of business intelligence specifically tailored for the complex needs of telecommunication organizations. Telecommunication companies can utilize the telecom analytics solutions to analyze their vast data base and can use this data to draw actionable insights. These insights help telecom companies in enhancing customer experience, loyalty, and sales volume, as well as are effective in enhancing operational efficiencies.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6093
The growing penetration of big data & analytics services and rising concern over data security and customer churn coupled with recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – during 2020, the global big data market was valued at USD 56 billion, and it is projected to grow to USD 103 billion by 2027. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards various strategic initiatives including collaboration and partnerships to leverage the growing demand for telecom analytics solutions. For instance, in May 2021, Vodafone Group announced a six-year partnership deal Google, Inc. (Google Cloud) to collaborate on development of a new analytics system. This new system would be comprised of two parts: an integrated data platform called Nucleus, which would use hybrid cloud technology and a distribution engine called Dynamo, which would pull data from various sources and push key information insights back to end points for further use. Moreover, in August 2021, Paul Aalto, USA based enterprise data cloud company Cloudera, Inc. collaborated with South Korean mobile network operator and Subsidiary of LG Corporation named LG Uplus to build real-time big data analytics Platform. Also, growing emergence of advanced technologies such IoT, big data etc. and increasing competitiveness among telecom operators are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness towards analytics solutions among telecom operators impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Telecom Analytics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing technological advancements as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of telecom sector and rising investment in advanced analytics technologies in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Telecom Analytics Market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- SAP (Germany)
- Oracle (US)
- IBM (US)
- SAS Institute (US)
- Adobe (US)
- Cisco (US)
- Teradata (US)
- Micro Focus (UK)
- TIBCO (US)
- MicroStrategy (US)
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6093
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Software
Services
By Application
Customer Management
Sales and Marketing Management
Risk and Compliance Management
Network Management
Workforce Management
By Deployment Model
On-premises
Cloud
By Organization Size
Large enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6093
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6093
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/
Few More Reports:-
Vacuum Packaging Market
Natural Oil Polyols Market
High Performance Alloys Market
Silica Flour Market
Lightweight Compact Wheel Market
Multihead Weighers Market
Chalcedony Earrings Market
Electric Iron Market
Hair Dryer Market
Aerosol Packaging Market