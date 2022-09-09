Telecom Analytics Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2028

Global Telecom Analytics Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Telecom Analytics can be defined as a type of business intelligence specifically tailored for the complex needs of telecommunication organizations. Telecommunication companies can utilize the telecom analytics solutions to analyze their vast data base and can use this data to draw actionable insights. These insights help telecom companies in enhancing customer experience, loyalty, and sales volume, as well as are effective in enhancing operational efficiencies.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6093

The growing penetration of big data & analytics services and rising concern over data security and customer churn coupled with recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – during 2020, the global big data market was valued at USD 56 billion, and it is projected to grow to USD 103 billion by 2027. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards various strategic initiatives including collaboration and partnerships to leverage the growing demand for telecom analytics solutions. For instance, in May 2021, Vodafone Group announced a six-year partnership deal Google, Inc. (Google Cloud) to collaborate on development of a new analytics system. This new system would be comprised of two parts: an integrated data platform called Nucleus, which would use hybrid cloud technology and a distribution engine called Dynamo, which would pull data from various sources and push key information insights back to end points for further use. Moreover, in August 2021, Paul Aalto, USA based enterprise data cloud company Cloudera, Inc. collaborated with South Korean mobile network operator and Subsidiary of LG Corporation named LG Uplus to build real-time big data analytics Platform. Also, growing emergence of advanced technologies such IoT, big data etc. and increasing competitiveness among telecom operators are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness towards analytics solutions among telecom operators impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Telecom Analytics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing technological advancements as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of telecom sector and rising investment in advanced analytics technologies in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Telecom Analytics Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

SAP (Germany)

Oracle (US)

IBM (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Adobe (US)

Cisco (US)

Teradata (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

TIBCO (US)

MicroStrategy (US)

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6093

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Customer Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Network Management

Workforce Management

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6093

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6093

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Vacuum Packaging Market

Natural Oil Polyols Market

High Performance Alloys Market

Silica Flour Market

Lightweight Compact Wheel Market

Multihead Weighers Market

Chalcedony Earrings Market

Electric Iron Market

Hair Dryer Market

Aerosol Packaging Market