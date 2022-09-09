Working Capital Loan Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2028

Global Working Capital Loan Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Working Capital Loan can be defined as type of loan that is availed by businesses to fund the day-to-day operations of a business, ranging from payment of employees’ wages and salaries to covering accounts payable etc. These loans are not used to buy long-term assets or investments. Working Capital Loans can be availed in different forms such as Overdraft Facility or Cash Credit, Term Loan, Bank Guarantee, Packing Credit, Letter of Credit, Accounts Receivable Loan and Post Shipment Finance among others

The growing financing needs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in emerging markets and increasing utilization of new age technologies in lending process as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, as per International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates – as of 2019, In developing countries around 65 million firms, or 40% of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), have an unmet financing need of USD 5.2 trillion every year. This amount is equivalent to 1.4 times the current level of the global MSME lending. East Asia and Pacific accounts for the largest share (46%) of the total global finance gap and it is followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (23%) and Europe and Central Asia (15%). Furthermore, strategic initiatives from leading market players such as business expansion and innovative product launches would influence the growth of Working Capital loan Market. For instance, in January 2022, India based Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (Chola), a part of Murugappa Group launched three new business divisions in the consumer and SME spaces, and partnered with leading fintech companies like BankBazaar, KreditBee and Paytail. Through its SME division the company would work towards term-loan, working capital finance, equipment finance and supply chain finance. Moreover, in April 2022, USA based Citibank launched new innovative products named Sustainable Trade and Working Capital Loans (Sustainable T&WC Loans) solution in Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM) regions. In addition, the Bank committed USD 1 trillion to sustainable finance by 2030, which includes USD 500 billion for environmental finance and USD 500 billion for social finance. Also, growing penetration of private banks & NBFCs in emerging markets and favorable initiatives from government authorities are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high risk of defaults and volatility in interest rates impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Working Capital Loan Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of Small and Medium Sized businesses and presence of leading banks and financial institutions in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of startups and, increasing penetration of private Banks and NBFCs in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Working Capital Loan Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

US Bancorp

Bank of America Corporation

Wells Fargo & Company

Citibank

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BB&T

PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Regions Financial Corporation

JPMorgan Chase Bank

First Citizens Bancshares Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Provider

Banks

Non-Banking Financial Institutions

Others

By End User

Business

Individuals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

