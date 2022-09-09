AI Infrastructure Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2028

Global AI Infrastructure Market is valued approximately USD 38.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.59 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
Artificial intelligence(AI) infrastructure involves use of deep learning machine technology upon which organizations can built intelligent self-predictive applications that requires minimal human assistance . Increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platform is key driving factor for the growth of global AI infrastructure market. organizations are beginning to recognize value of incorporation of AI into business as it reduces cost and increases proficiency through automation of process flow.
In February 2019, IBM launched a new set of IoT solutions. The solutions team up advanced analytics and AI to aid asset-intensive companies to improve their maintenance strategies. The IoT solutions are designed with an aim to help companies to cut down the costs and risk of failure from assets such as turbines, vehicles, manufacturing robots, and mining equipment among others. Also, expanding utilization of AI Intelligence in industries like healthcare, automotive, BFSI, and tourism is expected to bolster the market growth of AI infrastructure. However, lack of AI hardware experts in the field is restraining the growth of AI infrastructure market.
The key regions considered for the Global AI Infrastructure Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominates the market and the region is expected to continue to do so in the coming years of the forecast period. The dominance of North America is primarily due to the presence of top market players and a high level of adoption in the region. Asia Pacific market is projected to show decent growth potential on account of the presence of emerging economies.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Cisco (US)
- IBM (US)
- Intel Corporation (US)
- SAMSUNG (South Korea)
- Google (US)
- Microsoft (US)
- Micron Technology, Inc (US)
- NVIDIA Corporation (US)
- Oracle (US)
- Arm Limited (UK)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Offering:
Hardware
Software
By Deployment
On-Premises
Cloud
Hybrid
By Technology:
Machine Learning
Deep Learning
By End-User :
Enterprises
Government Organizations
Cloud Service Provider
By Function:
Training
Inference
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
