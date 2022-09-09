AI Infrastructure Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2028

Global AI Infrastructure Market is valued approximately USD 38.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.59 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Artificial intelligence(AI) infrastructure involves use of deep learning machine technology upon which organizations can built intelligent self-predictive applications that requires minimal human assistance . Increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platform is key driving factor for the growth of global AI infrastructure market. organizations are beginning to recognize value of incorporation of AI into business as it reduces cost and increases proficiency through automation of process flow.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6090

In February 2019, IBM launched a new set of IoT solutions. The solutions team up advanced analytics and AI to aid asset-intensive companies to improve their maintenance strategies. The IoT solutions are designed with an aim to help companies to cut down the costs and risk of failure from assets such as turbines, vehicles, manufacturing robots, and mining equipment among others. Also, expanding utilization of AI Intelligence in industries like healthcare, automotive, BFSI, and tourism is expected to bolster the market growth of AI infrastructure. However, lack of AI hardware experts in the field is restraining the growth of AI infrastructure market.

The key regions considered for the Global AI Infrastructure Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominates the market and the region is expected to continue to do so in the coming years of the forecast period. The dominance of North America is primarily due to the presence of top market players and a high level of adoption in the region. Asia Pacific market is projected to show decent growth potential on account of the presence of emerging economies.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco (US)

IBM (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Micron Technology, Inc (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Oracle (US)

Arm Limited (UK)

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6090

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

By End-User :

Enterprises

Government Organizations

Cloud Service Provider

By Function:

Training

Inference

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6090

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6090

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Ultrasound Device Market

Medical Device Contract Research Organization Market

Healthcare Consulting Services Market

Glass Manufacturing Market

Welding Equipment, Accessories & Consumables Market

Healthcare Customer Data Platform Market

Smart Lighting Market

Touch Screen Display Market

Ballistic Protective Equipment Market

Tablet Coatings Market

Calcium aluminosilicate (CAS) Market