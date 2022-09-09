Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2028

Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market is valued approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Factors such as increased demand for virtual assistants, chatbots, and robots from different organizations, as well as the increasing requirement to evaluate exponentially larger data volumes, are driving enterprise demand for artificial intelligence. Furthermore, the transition of firms from conventional to digital platforms is increasing demand for artificial intelligence technologies in enterprises throughout the world

The rising usage of artificial intelligence in organizations to improve customer happiness, offer better organizational management, and organize data sets is one of the primary factors driving demand for artificial intelligence in enterprises. To meet the market’s expanding need for AI, multiple AI service providers are inventing and creating new goods and services in collaboration with various government institutes and research and development agencies. For example, in May 2022, IBM Corporation announced a strategic relationship with Mohamed bin Zayed Institution of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the first artificial intelligence research university in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The partnership focuses on the progress of fundamental AI research as well as the acceleration of other sorts of scientific discoveries that would increase AI’s capacity to assist overcome future difficulties. The rising need for artificial intelligence technologies in emerging nations presents a substantial potential for corporate AI service providers. According to a study published in June 2020 by MIT Technology in collaboration with the United States-based software company Genesys, artificial intelligence (AI) is providing growth opportunities in the Latin American region by assisting in the resolution of numerous critical issues such as food security, unemployment, smart cities, and natural resources. However, the high cost of Enterprise Artificial Intelligence restrains market growth from 2022 to 2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated in terms of revenue. The presence of prominent firms that produce AI solutions and services, technological infrastructure facilities, and a large number of end-users using data management devices are pushing the market in the area. During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the quickest CAGR. The rising acceptance of AI and the installation of data management platforms that address concerns such as privacy and security, team collaboration, and the formation of moral standards for organizations may be ascribed to regional growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Intel Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

SAP SE

C3.ai, Inc.

DataRobot, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

By Technology:

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Speech Recognition

Others

By Organization:

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

By End-use:

Media & Advertising

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

