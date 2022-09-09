Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2028

Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market is valued approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
Factors such as increased demand for virtual assistants, chatbots, and robots from different organizations, as well as the increasing requirement to evaluate exponentially larger data volumes, are driving enterprise demand for artificial intelligence. Furthermore, the transition of firms from conventional to digital platforms is increasing demand for artificial intelligence technologies in enterprises throughout the world
The rising usage of artificial intelligence in organizations to improve customer happiness, offer better organizational management, and organize data sets is one of the primary factors driving demand for artificial intelligence in enterprises. To meet the market’s expanding need for AI, multiple AI service providers are inventing and creating new goods and services in collaboration with various government institutes and research and development agencies. For example, in May 2022, IBM Corporation announced a strategic relationship with Mohamed bin Zayed Institution of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the first artificial intelligence research university in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The partnership focuses on the progress of fundamental AI research as well as the acceleration of other sorts of scientific discoveries that would increase AI’s capacity to assist overcome future difficulties. The rising need for artificial intelligence technologies in emerging nations presents a substantial potential for corporate AI service providers. According to a study published in June 2020 by MIT Technology in collaboration with the United States-based software company Genesys, artificial intelligence (AI) is providing growth opportunities in the Latin American region by assisting in the resolution of numerous critical issues such as food security, unemployment, smart cities, and natural resources. However, the high cost of Enterprise Artificial Intelligence restrains market growth from 2022 to 2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated in terms of revenue. The presence of prominent firms that produce AI solutions and services, technological infrastructure facilities, and a large number of end-users using data management devices are pushing the market in the area. During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the quickest CAGR. The rising acceptance of AI and the installation of data management platforms that address concerns such as privacy and security, team collaboration, and the formation of moral standards for organizations may be ascribed to regional growth.
Major market player included in this report are:
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Intel Corporation
Alphabet Inc.
SAP SE
C3.ai, Inc.
DataRobot, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Deployment:
Cloud
On-premises
By Technology:
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Speech Recognition
Others
By Organization:
Large Enterprises
Small And Medium Enterprises
By End-use:
Media & Advertising
Retail
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Automotive & Transportation
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
