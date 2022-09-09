Japanese Sake Market 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies to 2030

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

The Japanese sake market growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period i.e., 2020-2025. Sake is a traditional Japanese alcoholic beverage usually made from rice and water. In the terms of appearance, it varies from white to slightly yellow. Alcohol content in sake fluctuates from 13% to 17%.

The growth of Japanese sake market is being driven by rising demand among international customers. Countries such as United States, Hong Kong, China, among others are witnessing increased demand for premium sake. However, sake demand is witnessing decline in Japan market. Factors such as increasing awareness about sake among population, rising trend of pairing sake with dishes, development of distinctive, premium, and rich flavor sake are anticipated to fuel the growth of the Japanese sake market. Further, improvement in brewing technologies and equipment is aiding to the growth of the market.

In the terms of geography, North America is the fastest growing market for Japanese Sake. In 2019, the amount of Japanese Sake consumed in North America stood at 7,441.8 thousand liters, picking up by 17.0% against the previous year. Overall, with a CAGR of 17.4%, the overall North America Japanese Sake market continues to indicate an outstanding increase. The most prominent growth was recorded in 2013, with an increase of 19% y-o-y. According to Trade Statistics of Japan, U.S. Sake export growth represented 10% for the past 15 years. Over the period under review, North America Japanese Sake consumption reached its peak figure volume in 2018 and is expected to retain its growth during the short term (i.e., 2020-2025).

Japanese Sake market research report is segmented into product type, age, and price range. In 2019, Honjozo segment accounted for 17.8% in the terms of value, attributed to its fine taste and premium labelling.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Japanese sake market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Junmai

– Honjozo

– Junmai Ginjo

– Others

By Age

– <20 Years old

– 20-40 Years old

– 40-60 Years old

– >60 Years old

By Price Range

– Premium

– Medium

– Low

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major and niche market players such as

– Kinmon Akita Sake Brewery Co., Ltd.

– Asahi Shuzo Co., Ltd.

– HAKKAISAN BREWERY CO., LTD.

– Nagai Shuzo Co., Ltd.

– Tenzan Sake Brewer Company

– HAKUTSURU SAKE Brewing Co., Ltd.

– Homare Sake Brewery Co., Ltd.

– Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.

– Hananomai Brewing Co., Ltd.

– Kokuryu Sake Brewing Corporation

– OTOKOYAMA CO., LTD.

– Hakutou Sake Brewery Co., Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company?s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

The study also provides company?s positioning and market share in Japanese sake market.

Timeline Considered for Analysis:

– 2019: Base Year

– 2020: Estimated Year

– 2020 to 2025: Forecasted Year

Research Scope and Deliverables

Overview & Executive Summary

Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities

Market Size and Forecast Projections

Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

Porter?s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyzes the global Japanese sake market by the following segments:

– Product

– Age

– Price Range.

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Customization: We also offers customization is in the industry report as per the company?s specific needs.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Japanese Sake Industry Report

– What is the overall market size in 2019? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e., 2020-2025?

– Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?

– What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

– Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

– What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

– What are various long-term and short-term strategies adopted by the market players?

