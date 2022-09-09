Hair Bond Multiplier Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles 2030

Statistical and cogent models for the market were used to assess and forecast the market data. Additionally, market shares and important trends were taken into account when creating the study. The Market Time Line Analysis, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Overview and Guide, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis are additional data models that can use.

The global hair bond multiplier market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Hair bond multiplier also referred to as a bond sustainer, bond creator or bond enhancer is a technology that aids in hair protection and rejuvenation. It contains ingredients such as diglycol dimaleate, bis-aminopropyl, etc. collectively also known as hair bond builders which assist in restoring the broken sulfur-hydrogen bonds within hairs. They help to nourish and restructure hair, especially during the process of hair bleaching, colouring, straightening, perming or other chemical hair treatments and aid in repairing damaged hair thereby helping in maintaining stronger hair health.

Along with countering the harmful effects of hair chemical treatments, they also negate the harmful effects of the rising pollution on the hairs.

MARKET DRIVERS:

The primary factors influencing the growth of this market include: the augmenting usage of various hair treatment procedures at various salons and spas across the world, the rising spending of individuals on hair care, the growing consciousness among people about their hair health and to reduce the effect of heat and chemicals on the hairs and the rising importance of personal grooming and the maintenance of an aesthetic appearance in people etc.

Additionally, with the increasing ratio of millennial population around the globe showing interest in hair coloring and following celebrities for different hair styles, the players in the hair bond multiplier market are proactively looking to tie up with salon chains and collaborating with renowned hair stylists and celebrities. This strategy by the market players in the upcoming years is projected to attract a tremendous portion of the target population towards their products and help in expanding their existing consumer base and sales, which, in turn, will considerably aid in fueling the growth of the hair bond multiplier market.

Moreover, the market in the recent years has witnessed a tremendous influx of investment by the leading market players towards the development of improved hair care products that are more effective, economical and efficient. This increasing focus of the market players towards the development of new, innovative and advanced products is projected to successfully cater to the growing demands of the consumers and contribute beneficially towards the creation of new opportunities for the overall market growth.

Furthermore, other factors such as the bolstering trend of individualism, the growing fashion trends, the increasing influence of social media on the purchasing decisions of individuals and the surging disposable incomes of people in different regions are also anticipated to boost the growth of the hair bond multiplier market in the next few years.

However, factors such as the high costs associated with various hair treatments due to less number of market players and the increasing availability of cheaper substitutes of hair treatment products may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

HAIR BOND MULTIPLIER MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Product Type:

Kit

Loose

By Application:

Hair Coloring

Hair Treatment

Others

By End Use:

Salons

Spa

Personal Use

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Modern Trade

Distributors/ Wholesalers

Health & Beauty Stores

Online Retailers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

REGIONAL INSIGHT:

Geographically, the North American region is the most prominent and the most dominant market in the global hair bond multiplier market. The region is further projected to maintain its position at the top in the upcoming years and is to be followed by the European region. The increasing pollution and high utilization of chemicals in cosmetics products which lead to increased number of issues of hair damage regions are the primary factors responsible for the growth of the hair bond multiplier market in both the regions. Additionally, factors such as the presence of key industry giants and the proliferating number of tie-ups of companies with salons and celebrity hair stylist are also expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of the market in the aforementioned regions during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region on the other hand, along with being the third largest market share holder is also poised to be the fastest growing regional market for hair bond multipliers in the next few years. This can be attributed to the growing fashion trends, the surging awareness among people regarding the health of their hair and the increasing establishment of major companies in the emerging economies of the region etc. Additionally, the rapidly surging population and the increasing disposable incomes of the people in the region also contribute towards the fueling of the market in the region.

FEW KEY PLAYERS IN HAIR BOND MULTIPLIER MARKET:

The global hair bond multiplier market is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of key operating players including:

Affinage Salon Professional Limited

Lakme Lever Private Limited

Earthly Body Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Unilever

Avon Products Inc.

Olaplex LLC

The Procter & Gamble Company

L`Oreal S.A.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation (Kao Professional Salon Services Inc.)

Croda International Plc

Keune Haircosmetics Manufacturing B.V.

Brazilian Professionals LLC

Other Players

Some of these players from time to time adopt different strategic business collaborations and partnerships in the form of mergers and acquisitions for the purpose of increasing their revenue, market share and their geographical footprints across different regions around the globe.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS:

In July 2019, The Olaplex Company announced its seventh product and first bonding oil: The Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil. This weightless reparative styling oil can is known to repair, strengthen, and hydrate all hair types, while providing heat protection up to 450?F.

