Payment Orchestration Platform Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2028

Global Payment Orchestration Platform Market is valued approximately USD 927 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.5 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Payment orchestration solutions empower businesses to leverage local relationships by allowing them to manage complicated payment methods, simplifying and easing the process. This entails allowing clients to pay in a variety of currencies and payment methods regardless of their location. POP streamlines back-end procedures, protects merchants from missed payments, and lowers operating expenses.

During the projection period, the industry will be driven by the increasing prevalence of e-commerce platforms, as e-commerce vendors implement Payment Orchestration Platforms (POPs) to assure customer security and payment integrity. Furthermore, the growing use of cellphones and the internet adds considerably to the market’s growth. The increased use of smartphones for online transactions via digital payment systems is projected to drive industry development. Platforms for payment orchestration are supporting suppliers in expediting Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payments. For example, a JP Morgan Chase survey published in November 2021 discovered that approximately 25% of small and medium-sized enterprises in the United States had introduced new payment methods to attract clients. As a result, the growing use of payment orchestration platforms to build a digital payment ecosystem plays an important role in industry development. Cyber threats and fraudulent activities, on the other hand, hinder market expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Payment Orchestration Platform Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America led the worldwide industry. This region’s supremacy may be ascribed to the presence of multiple important players across North America, as well as the growing necessity to combat fraudulent operations due to escalating cybercrime. During the projection period, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the quickest rate. This expansion might be linked to the expanding e-commerce industry as well as rising foreign investment in the region. Furthermore, various financial firms are developing POP for e-commerce businesses in Asia Pacific, which will drive regional market growth even further.

Major market player included in this report are:

CellPoint Digital

IXOLIT Group

Payoneer Inc.

APEXX Fintech Ltd.

Rebilly

Spreedly

Modo Payments

Akurateco

BNT Soft

aye4fin GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

B2B

B2C

C2C

By Functionalities

Cross Border Transactions

Risk Management

Advanced Analytics & Reporting

By End-use

BFSI

E-commerce

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

