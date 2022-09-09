Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2028

Global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Airport Ground Handling Services deals with different services provided to facilitate an aircraft flight or aircraft ground repositioning, preparation for and upon conclusion of a flight. It includes both customer service and ramp service functions. Whereas, Cargo handling service deals with loading, unloading as well as transportation of cargo or goods. The growing Air Cargo traffic worldwide and rising air travel sector in post pandemic era as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6086

For instance, according to Statista – In 2020, the global cargo airline industry was estimated at USD 110.8 billion, and it further increased to USD 123 billion in 2021. Furthermore, Strategic initiatives from leading market players such as collaborations would influence the growth of Global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market. For instance, in January 2022, New York, USA headquartered cargo airline Polar Air Cargo entered in a new long-term contract with USA based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) to expand its cargo handling in North America at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Moreover, in June 2022, India based Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) entered in a partnership with USA based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS). BIAL awarded WFS, a 15-year license to operate its first cargo handing operation in India at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport). Also, growing investment towards airport infrastructure in emerging economies and rising emergence of air freight shipping services are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, limited useful life associated with cargo handling equipment and high initial capital requirement impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing spending towards modernization of airports and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing investment in aviation sector and increasing collaboration activities for cargo handling services, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dnata (The UAE)

Menzies Aviation (Scotland)

Celebi Ground Handling (Turkey)

Aviapartner Group (Belgium)

Swissport International AG (Switzerland)

Worldwide Flight Services (France)

Fraport AG (Germany)

Airport Associates (Iceland)

Qatar Aviation Services (Qatar)

AirPart GmbH (Germany)

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6086

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services

Passenger Handling

Baggage handling

Cargo and Mail Handling

Aircraft Handling

Ramp Handling

Others

By Airport Type

Domestic

International

By Infrastructure Type

Greenfield Airport

Brownfield Airport

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6086

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6086

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market

Potash Fertilizer Market

4D Printing Market

Elemental Sulfur Market

Tube Closures Market

Carbon Dioxide Market

FD And C Lakes Market

Isoprene Rubber Latex Market

Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market