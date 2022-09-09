Cash Management System Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2028

Global Cash Management System Market is valued at approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

A cash management system is adopted to manage payments, liquidity, account balances, and cash flows of the firm. This solution primarily assists to manage cash flows across multiple and complex bank account structures. The flourishing development of the e-commerce sector, rising adoption of automated applications in the banking sector, coupled with the growing inclination towards automated cloud-based solutions are the chief driving factors contributing to the global market growth.

For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian e-commerce sector was recorded at nearly USD 52.57 billion in 2020. Also, it is anticipated to progressively grow and reach around USD 350 billion by the year 2030. Therefore, the thriving growth of the e-commerce industry is propelling the demand for Cash Management systems, which, in turn, augments the market growth across the globe. However, the high initial investment involved with the cash management system and rising concerns of cyber-attacks and data theft impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising need for automation and optimization of working capital and increasing technological developments are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Cash Management System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising investment in the adoption of advanced technologies such as blockchain and presence of well-established market players, such as Glory Global Solutions, Inc., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, and Sopra Banking Software SA. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing need for efficient money management systems, as well as the surging demand for liquidity management, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cash Management System Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sopra Banking Software SA

Intacct Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

National Cash Management Systems (NCMS)

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Oracle Corporation

Aurionpro Solutions Limited

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Glory Ltd

Infosys Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Components of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Operation Type:

Balance & Transaction Reporting

Cash Flow Forecasting

Corporate Liquidity Management

Payables

Receivables

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By End-User:

Banks

Retail

Non-Banking Financial Corporations

Commercial Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

