Cash Management System Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2028

Global Cash Management System Market is valued at approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
A cash management system is adopted to manage payments, liquidity, account balances, and cash flows of the firm. This solution primarily assists to manage cash flows across multiple and complex bank account structures. The flourishing development of the e-commerce sector, rising adoption of automated applications in the banking sector, coupled with the growing inclination towards automated cloud-based solutions are the chief driving factors contributing to the global market growth.
For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian e-commerce sector was recorded at nearly USD 52.57 billion in 2020. Also, it is anticipated to progressively grow and reach around USD 350 billion by the year 2030. Therefore, the thriving growth of the e-commerce industry is propelling the demand for Cash Management systems, which, in turn, augments the market growth across the globe. However, the high initial investment involved with the cash management system and rising concerns of cyber-attacks and data theft impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising need for automation and optimization of working capital and increasing technological developments are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Cash Management System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising investment in the adoption of advanced technologies such as blockchain and presence of well-established market players, such as Glory Global Solutions, Inc., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, and Sopra Banking Software SA. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing need for efficient money management systems, as well as the surging demand for liquidity management, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cash Management System Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Sopra Banking Software SA
- Intacct Corporation
- NTT Data Corporation
- National Cash Management Systems (NCMS)
- Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
- Oracle Corporation
- Aurionpro Solutions Limited
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Glory Ltd
- Infosys Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Components of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Service
By Operation Type:
Balance & Transaction Reporting
Cash Flow Forecasting
Corporate Liquidity Management
Payables
Receivables
Others
By Deployment:
Cloud
On-premise
By End-User:
Banks
Retail
Non-Banking Financial Corporations
Commercial Enterprises
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
