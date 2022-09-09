Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Size | Future Prospects and Forecast To 2030

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Report 2021 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

The Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market was valued US$ 28.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 145.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The flexible insurance premium, lower accident & vehicle theft possibilities, accurate & timely data collection, and lower fuel consumption are the major factors driving the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allianz SE

Allstate Insurance Company

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA

AXA

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Danlaw Inc.

Desjardins Group

Insure The Box Limited

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc.

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Mapfre, S.A.

Metromile Inc.

Nationwide

Octo Technology

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Sierra Wireless

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

TomTom International BV

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

Vodafone Automotive SpA

Zubie, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Insurance Type

Pay-how-you drive (PHYD)

Pay-as-you drive (PAYD)

Distance based insurance

Manage-how-you drive (MHYD)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Technology

OBD-II

Smartphone

Blackbox

Embedded Telematics

By Vehicle Age

New Vehicles

On-Road Vehicles

