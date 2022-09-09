Aromatherapy Products Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Top Players, Revenue, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

Statistical and cogent models for the market were used to assess and forecast the market data. Additionally, market shares and important trends were taken into account when creating the study. The Market Time Line Analysis, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Overview and Guide, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis are additional data models that can use.

The Global Aromatherapy Products Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Aromatherapy Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Essential Oils and Blend Oils), By Form (Holistic, Medical), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Aromatherapy is regarded as an alternative medical treatment that aids in the recovery from a variety of illnesses, including pain, digestion, cardiovascular, respiratory, skin, immune system, anxiety, sleeplessness, and wound-related issues. Women typically worry more about acne scars, and those who experience acne-related issues frequently choose therapeutic-grade essential oils. Women are often the target consumer for aromatherapy, however millennials are also a big part of this sector’s growth.

The evolving trends in healing techniques are due to this group of people. Natural remedies are becoming more and more popular instead of manufactured medications. Key businesses are also launching new efforts and creating new products as a result of the shifting trends in healing therapies. Aromatherapy, a term that refers to a number of traditional, unconventional, and healing treatments, uses essential oils as well as other aromatic plant compounds.

Aromatherapy is indeed the therapeutic utilization aromatic compounds (essential oils) for medicinal purposes, as described by The National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (NAHA). People are looking for stress-relieving and soothing therapies due to an increase in busy lifestyles and stressful schedules. Certain essential oils, including rose, mandarin, and lavender, have a calming and energizing influence on the body and mind. During spa and aromatherapy treatments, oils like lavender, noted for its powerful aroma, are employed.

The market for aromatherapy products is expected to be driven by the rising incidence of skin conditions. People with skin rashes usually use aromatherapy because it hydrates the skin and reduces inflammation. Due of the drawbacks of synthetic products, consumers may not always choose them. The antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic properties of essential and carrier oils can be used to treat a variety of skin and hair conditions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The expansion of the market for aromatherapy goods in 2020 was mostly ascribed to an increase in occurrences of melancholy and depression, particularly during the pandemic period. The pandemic has increased awareness of the need to strengthen the immune system worldwide. A healthy and peaceful mind, as well as aromatherapy, can enhance immunity in addition to a nutritious diet and regular exercise. This is consistent with the rising popularity of holistic care and the use of organic products. Throughout this pandemic, there is a greater demand for goods with potential for aromatherapy and antibacterial and antiviral properties, like peppermint oil, tea tree oil, and eucalyptus oil.

Market Growth Factors

Health Benefits Offered By Aromatherapy

It has been demonstrated that aromatherapy helps people feel less stressed, depressed, and anxious. Along with its role in reducing motion sickness, weight control, and supporting healthy liver and gallbladder functions, aromatherapy also has a way of healing respiratory problems, nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal infections. The most important aspect that is anticipated to propel the market’s overall expansion is the rising utilization of aromatherapy for a variety of health benefits. The market’s expansion is also expected to be tempered by the e-commerce sector’s explosive rise, which can be attributed to the convenience of online shopping and the availability of a large variety of goods.

Increasing Popularity Of Aromatherapy

Essential oil treatment is another name for aromatherapy. Customers are now more picky about how they utilize personal care products than they were ten years ago. Although there are numerous products that are comparable, high-quality goods and affordable rates will create product loyalty and please customers. Hence, it is anticipated that increasing spending on research and development of better products, procedures, services, and technologies will have a favourable impact on market growth. The hospitality and tourism sectors’ strong growth incentives have made more of aromatherapy’s advantages accessible to regular consumers.

Market Restraining Factors

High Price Of The Natural Ingredients Used In Aromatherapy Products

These oils are an extremely potent product. The 250 pounds of lavender flowers are used to produce one pound of lavender oil. The market for plant-based volatile oils is more at risk from declining supplies of aromatic plants. High and continuing demand combined with a limited supply will inevitably lead to high price scenarios that discourage its use in a variety of application industries in developing nations. A healthy ecology supports human well-being by offering a variety of advantages. As they regulate the environment by supplying food and shelter, plants are a crucial component of this ecosystem. With their therapeutic goods, such as essential oils, they also promote physical and mental health.

Product Outlook

On the basis of product, the aromatherapy products market is bifurcated into Essential Oils and Blend Oils. The essential oils segment procured the largest revenue share in the aromatherapy products market in 2021. Essential oils are produced from the leaves, stems, blossoms, roots, bark, or other components of a plant. They are sometimes referred to as aetherolea, volatile oils, or ethereal oils. Natural and organic essential oils have many advantages for both physical & mental health.

Application Outlook

Based on application, the aromatherapy products market is segmented into Relaxation and Sleep, Pain Management, Skin and Hair Care, and Others. Skin and Hair care segment recorded a promising revenue share in the aromatherapy products market in 2021. The popularity for aromatherapy products is prone to be affected by the increasing prevalence of skin conditions. Aromatherapy is frequently used by people who have skin rashes because it nourishes the skin and lowers inflammation.

Form Outlook

By form, the aromatherapy products market is categorized into Holistic, Medical and Others. The medical segment registered a significant revenue share in the aromatherapy products market in 2021. Aromatherapy utilizes medicinally effective aromatic essential oils to enhance physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. It improves mental and emotional wellbeing. Along with that, there are many medical procedures, which use such products and hence, augmenting the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel Outlook

On the basis of distribution channel, the aromatherapy products market is fragmented into Direct Distribution, MLM Distribution, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Pharmaceutical and Speciality Store, E commerce and Others. The Supermarket and Hypermarket segment acquired a significant revenue share in the aromatherapy products market in 2021. It is owing to the high accessibility of a wide range of products under a roof. In addition, the convenience offered by these stores along with the various offers by the hypermarkets would accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the aromatherapy products market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.North America emerged as a leading region in the aromatherapy products market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is primarily related to the region’s rising demand for the aromatherapy sector. Consumers’ hectic lifestyles contribute to problems like mental health disorders, such as depression and anxiety disorders, as well as high levels of stress. Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, and lack of exercise cause headaches, stomachaches, and high blood pressure, that pushes people to choose stress-relieving treatments like massage, aromatherapy, and spa treatments.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include doTERRA International LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Young Living Essential Oils LLC, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Edens Garden, Falcon Essential Oil, Mountain Rose Herbs, Hubmar International, Biolandes SAS, and Florihana.

Strategies Deployed in Aromatherapy Products Market

Mar-2022: d?TERRA came into a partnership with the University of Mississippi National Center for Natural Products Research, based within the UM School of Pharmacy. This partnership aimed to set up quality standards for the essential oil sector.

Dec-2021: Mountain Rose Herbs expanded its geographical footprint by establishing a new Mountain Rose Aroma Bar in the United States. Through two paramount locations, this essential oil market is developed to involve the senses via high-quality, specially sourced essential oils and personal aromatherapy products.

Oct-2020: doTERRA launched various latest essential oil products and diffusers involving three new wellness programs. This product is developed to assist people to focus on their particular health objectives.

Aug-2020: Young Living unveiled a series of new products and product lines. These latest products in the happy, healthy home sector developed to freshen up the home including Cassia Oil, strong constituents that can naturally cleanse the air and surfaces; Ecuadorian Oregano Oil, which provides a soft, herbaceous, oregano-like aroma that assists cleanse the air of bad odors; “One Heart” Essential Oil Blend, which is designed to support the D.

Jul-2019: Young Living Essential Oils took over Nature’s Ultra, a pharmaceutical industry company. This acquisition aimed to provide a Smart-Spectrum product, which doesn’t compromise on quality, and Nature’s Ultra CBD oils would showcase the Young Living logo since they fulfill their stringent Seed to Seal Standards.

Jun-2018: Rocky Mountain Oils introduced a new Chakra Blend Roll-Ons. This roll-on is an expertly developed essential oil blend developed to restore balance to each of the seven chakras.

Apr-2018: Plant Therapy released the new Chakra Roll-On Set. This set includes everything the customers love about Chakra Synergies, which is available in 10mL pre-diluted roll-on bottles. In addition, the Chakra Roll-On Set would assist to nurture and inspire creativity, calming down the mind, and nourishing the spirit.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

Essential Oils

Blend Oils

By Form

Holistic

Medical

Others

By Application

Relaxation & Sleep

Pain Management

Skin & Hair Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution

MLM Distribution

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Pharmaceutical & Speciality Store

E commerce

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

doTERRA International LLC

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils LLC

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

Edens Garden

Falcon Essential Oil

Mountain Rose Herbs

Hubmar International

Biolandes SAS

Florihana

