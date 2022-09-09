Automotive Relay Market 2022 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2030

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of segments in this market, covering all the major regions and countries. The major regions analyzed in the study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The Global Automotive Relay Market size is expected to reach $20.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Relay Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (PCB, Plug-in Relay, High Voltage Relay, and Others), By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Automotive relay is a common type of electromechanical relay, which can be employed in all forms of vehicles, including cars, trucks, vans, and trailers. In vehicular applications, they make it possible for a small current flow circuit to manage and run a larger current circuit. Find SPDT and SPST automotive relays at Future Electronics. These relays come in a variety of termination styles, nominal coil voltages, and maximum contact currents.

Relays are electrically powered switches that can be controlled by a computer, control module, or another switch. An automobile relay’s function is to automate this ability to turn electrical circuits on and off at specific periods. The real advantage of a relay, however, goes beyond automation. It also has the capacity to simultaneously switch several circuits, including those with various voltage types, within a single relay.

Switches that are operated electronically are known as relays. Electromechanical relays known as automotive relays are widely utilized in a variety of vehicles, including cars, vans, trucks, and trailers. In vehicular applications, they make it possible for a circuit with a small current flow to manage and run a circuit with a higher current. Relays in a vehicle may vary depending on the features that are added to it. Relays placed in vehicles have increased significantly over the past few years as a result of technological advancements and rising demand for implementing cutting-edge automotive applications.

These electrically driven switches use electromagnetism to convert weak electric inputs into strong currents. Electromagnets are turned on during this conversion process in order to shape or alter the current circuits. Relays effectively serve as a switch or an amplification tool for the electrical current by utilizing weak inputs to power a more powerful current. These are based on the preferred uses. Automotive Relays are used to automate the power switch that turns electric circuits on and off at different times.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic compelled governments around the world to impose stringent import-export bans on products used as raw materials for the majority of the pandemic year. This caused the availability of crucial raw materials for automotive components to suddenly diminish. The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected aviation production and sales, which had a detrimental impact on the market for automotive relays. As a result, supply chains, as well as production schedules, were substantially disrupted. Governments across the world enforced stringent lockdowns and made social seclusion mandatory to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading. Therefore, the automotive relay market is estimated to rapidly grow in the coming years.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing Technological Advancements In Contemporary Vehicles

The number of semiconductors used in vehicles has grown at a rate that is approximately twice as fast as the manufacture of automobiles. As a result of the increase in electronic components, ECU complexity has increased, which has an instant impact on electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) targets. For instance, the greater use of relays in vehicles is a result of the automotive industry’s shift toward X-by-wire systems (brake, throttle, and gear-shift). On average, a passenger car requires roughly 30 relays.

Rising Adoption Of Electric Vehicles

One of the key factors that are driving the growth o the market is the expanding demand for electric vehicles all over the world. Increased sales of electric vehicles are being driven by more strict emission laws. Relays are now required for electric vehicles due to the increase in hybridization by automakers. Even though EVs are less common than ICEs, numerous initiatives by governments throughout the world to boost sales of electric vehicles have resulted in a rapid rise in the number of electric vehicles on the road.

Market Restraining Factors

Tendencies Of Operational Failures In Uneven Weather Conditions

The market for automotive relays is primarily constrained by the failure of these devices to operate in severe temperatures, such as extreme cold and excessive heat. Extreme heat causes the relay to melt or shatter, resistance to grow, and the signal to become too weak, which causes failures. On the other hand, resistance is decreased and it becomes stable when it is brought to an ideal temperature. Additionally, high cold is not good for relay since they stop working. It can operate at temperatures as low as -25?C and as high as +150?C on average. As a result, various countries all over the world favor automobiles with fewer semiconductors and relays.

Propulsion Outlook

On the basis of Propulsion, the Automotive Relay Market is bifurcated into ICE and Electric & Hybrid. In 2021, the hybrid & electric segment garnered a significant revenue share of the automotive relay market. Due to the rising demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, manufacturers are investing more in the production of solid-state relays rather than the traditional heavy electromechanical relays to meet the demand for sophisticated relays with light-weight and high-performance qualities. A relay state detection circuit for hybrid electric vehicles is offered by the innovation.

Vehicle Type Outlook

Based on Vehicle Type, the Automotive Relay Market is segregated into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles. In 2021, the heavy commercial vehicle segment recorded a substantial revenue share of the automotive relay market. The rising growth of the segment is owing to the increasing growth of the transportation and logistics industry. Due to the rising disposable income of people all over the world, a significant population is migrating from rural areas to urban areas.

Application Outlook

By the Application, the Automotive Relay Market is segmented into Powertrain System, Body and Chassis, Convenience, Safety & security, and Others. In 2021, the convenience segment registered a significant revenue share of the automotive relay market. For the convenience of the driver, new HVAC systems in automobiles come with a variety of switches. A convenience system with a high adoption rate is electronic power steering, which has features like a high level of compatibility, a big switching capacity, and a space-saving design.

Product Outlook

On the basis of Product, the Automotive Relay Market is divided into PCB, Plug-in relay, High voltage relay, and Others. In 2021, the plug-in relay segment procured a substantial revenue share of the automotive relay market. The rising growth of the segment is a result of the fact that this type of relays can eliminate the need for expensive and space-consuming high-amperage wires and switches.

Regional Outlook

Region-Wise, the Automotive Relay Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the automotive relay market. The growth of the regional market is flourishing due to the region’s developed automotive sector. In addition, the participation of seasoned key market players would improve the regional economy’s position during the forecast period. Increasing product aftermarket demand from nations, like China, would further create enormous market growth possibilities.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include TE Connectivity Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Littelfuse, Inc., Denso Corporation, MITSUBA Corporation, LS Automotive Technologies Co., Ltd., and Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd.

Strategies deployed in Automotive Relay Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Nov-2018: DENSO partnered with Infineon Technologies, a German semiconductor manufacturer. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to boost the company’s automotive business. Moreover, the companies would together improve their system know-how within established and new technologies.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

May-2022: OMRON released G9KB, a new high voltage DC relay for high-capacity household electricity storage systems. The new product aimed to support renewable energy by downsizing products. In addition, G9KB would cut off the direct current within household storage systems safely.

Sep-2021: Omron Europe rolled out Omron G3VM-61MT and the G3VM-101MT, its T-module range of high current and high voltage versions of T-configuration MOSFET relay modules. The new product range aimed to offer durability and reliability of solid-state relays integrated with a low leakage current of approximately 1 pA or less to enable their employment in measurement as well as other applications.

Feb-2021: Littelfuse launched an expanded reed relay product portfolio. The new product offerings aimed to extend voltage capabilities in order to include AC ratings, support DC and AC loads up to 300 Vdc, and offer input/output isolation voltage 2500 VRMS. Moreover, these relays would also be available in dual-in-line as well as single In-line packages.

Jan-2021: Littelfuse rolled out CPC1561B, the highest current solid-state relay. The new product aimed to offer a rugged solution in order to meet the complex demands of electro-mechanical relays and standard SSRs applications.

Nov-2020: Fujitsu launched The FBR53-HC, a compact ISO relay replacement. The new product includes a 1 Form U dual contact setting available for high contact reliability. Moreover, The FBR53-HC has a 100,000 operations life along with nearly 600 mW power consumption.

Dec-2019: OMRON unveiled G3VM-21MT, the world’s first MOS FET relay module. The new G3VM-21MT aimed to enable high-precision measurement along with enhancement in electronic component productivity. Moreover, the new product allows switching measurement signals within the test equipment, primarily used to conduct electrical tests for semiconductor devices.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Dec-2021: TE Connectivity took over Phoenix Contact Group, a manufacturer of industrial electrical and electronic technology products. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate Phoenix Contact Group’s single-pole and force-guided portfolio into its factory automation, rail, and elevator offerings. Moreover, TE would accelerate the NSR element relays manufacturing and marketing in order to complement its vision of bringing advanced safety technology and miniaturized solutions to market.

Nov-2020: TE Connectivity acquired DRI Relays, a leader in developing switching technologies. This acquisition aimed to mark the company’s commitment to provide innovative solutions to customers. In addition, TE would strengthen DRI’s footprint across the midrange power segment along with an expanded product portfolio to improve DRI’s ability to offer industry-leading products and engineering solutions.

Nov-2019: Hongfa acquired HELLA, an independent family-owned company. This acquisition aimed to enable the company to strengthen its market position across the automotive relay market.

Jun-2019: TE Connectivity completed its acquisition of Kissling group, a leading vendor of high power and high voltage relays and switches. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its specialty relays and switches portfolio with the aim to meet the demands of commercial and industrial transportation customers.

Nov-2018: Littelfuse took over Monolith Semiconductor, a start-up company developing silicon carbide power device technology. With this acquisition, the company aimed to mark a foundation in its strategy to expand its capabilities in order to comply with the growing demands within the power electronics market.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

PCB

Plug-in Relay

High Voltage Relay

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric & Hybrid

By Application

Powertrain System

Body & Chassis

Safety & Security

Convenience

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Littelfuse, Inc.

Denso Corporation

MITSUBA Corporation

LS Automotive Technologies Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd.

