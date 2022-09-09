Coffee Roaster Market Size 2022: In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Global Growth till 2030

The study offers in-depth regional analysis of market scenarios, by analyzing previous trends and covering future forecast. It also offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies, along with some key market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, R&D activities and more.

The Global Coffee Roaster Market size is expected to reach $556.1 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Coffee Roaster Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Category (Gas and Electric), By End User (Commercial and Residential), By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Machines called coffee roasters are used to roast green, unroasted coffee beans into ground beans that can be utilized to make coffee. These coffee roasters assist in eliminating the water that gives the beans their brittle and crunchy texture. The length of time the coffee is roasted and the level to which it is roasted affect the flavors, fragrance, as well as texture of the coffee significantly. These factors can be regulated manually in gas coffee roasters or automatically in electric coffee roasters. With the exception of stovetop roasters, which are only gas-powered, coffee roasters can be powered by either gas or electricity according to their needs and requirements.

Although the use of gas-powered coffee roasters is still very common, especially among coffee roasting purists and traditional roasters, the sales of electric coffee roasters are rising quickly as a result of an increase in the demand for precise and easy-to-use coffee roasting machines. The demand for coffee beans and coffee bean roasters is also rising quickly due to a rise in the number of coffee shops and other coffee-serving institutions as well as a rise in coffee consumption culture, particularly among millennials and Gen Z. The revitalizing and energizing properties of coffee are well studied, and research is being done on the aroma of coffee and using coffee roasting as a form of aromatherapy, which is also causing an increase in home coffee roasting so that people can benefit from the aroma of coffee roasting.

Due to the numerous breakthroughs and advancements occurring in modern technology, the number of functions offered on coffee roasters is growing quickly. The majority of these functions are designed to make coffee manufacturing completely consistent. Additionally, the adoption of technologies like automation and artificial intelligence may prove to be powerful market drivers for coffee shops. There are many different kinds of coffee roasters in the market, and their design and principal heating source vary based on the uses and circumstances for which they will be put to use. Machines used for residential and industrial purposes have a different volumes, types, intensities, and functionalities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to government restrictions and mandates to stay at home, which prevented the authorities from checking the coffee roaster more effectively than before, the pandemic had a detrimental effect on the sector. Due to the pandemic, some testing laboratories were granted the ability but were constrained to adhere to social segregation and had less material and staff available. This boost in sales is anticipated to continue in the post-COVID-19 scenario because of the pandemic’s pervasive effect on consumers’ attitudes regarding health and wellbeing.

Market Growth Factors

Increased Fresh Coffee Consumption

The market for coffee roasting equipment is estimated to rise as end-user demand for tasty, fragrant, and fresh coffee increases. This is mainly due to the numerous advantages of freshly roasted coffee, such as the fact that it is packed with minerals and antioxidants, which improve general health by increasing immunity and preventing cancer as well as other serious diseases. In addition to this, in order to increase the visibility of their brands, the top companies are experimenting with new coffee technologies like flavor-added coffee and value-added RTD in order to draw more customers to specialty roasters.

Rising Innovations & Launches By The Key Market Players

By providing a variety of coffee flavors, coffee roaster manufacturers want to draw in customers. The coffee roaster market now has a competitive environment as a result of this. Manufacturers give consumers a wide range of options by providing coffee roasters in upscale packaging. Additionally, the majority of conventional coffee roaster manufacturers have gone digital and now sell their roasters on e-commerce websites. Sales have increased as a result, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic phase. The increased rate of product innovation & product launches internationally is also credited with driving market expansion. More customers are probably drawn in as a result of the growing number of product launches that contain increased features and added functionality.

Market Restraining Factors

Disadvantages Of Coffee Reducing Its Consumption

Regular coffee use can lead to anxiety and irritation. For other people who are sensitive to what it does to their bodies over time, the same amount might no longer be enjoyable. Additionally, it might alter sleep habits and raise blood pressure. The flavor, aroma, and energizing qualities that a cup of coffee in the morning offers are appreciated by many people, yet these qualities are disliked by others. One remedy may be to switch to decaffeinated or low caffeine coffee products for those who have headaches or sleep issues as a result of their coffee consumption. It’s crucial to realize that staying up for extended periods is unhealthy.

Type Outlook

By Type, the coffee roaster market is segmented into drum, hot air, stove top and others. In 2021, the drum roaster segment dominated the coffee roaster market with the largest revenue share. These devices heat a revolving drum to roast coffee. Both convection from the surrounding air and conductive heat transfer from the drum’s surface is applied to the beans. A Drum Roaster’s straightforward construction makes it suitable for a wide range of heat sources, flexible manual & automated procedures, long-lasting moving parts, and a range of sizes.

Category Outlook

Based on category, the coffee roaster market is fragmented into electric roaster and gas roaster. In 2021, the gas roaster segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the coffee roaster market. The conventional method of roasting coffee beans includes utilizing a gas-powered device. In most cases, other than hiring a gas fitter, there are permits needed. It is remarkably sensitive and incredibly powerful. However, given the sensitivity of coffee beans, these gadgets make it possible for temperatures to vary quickly something that isn’t necessarily beneficial.

End-User Outlook

On the basis of end-user, the coffee roaster market is divided into commercial and residential. The residential roaster segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the coffee roaster market in 2021. This can be attributed to the emerging trend of roasting coffee at home. Along with this, the demand for coffee roasters for residential purpose has also benefited from the various restrictions and lockdown imposed due to COVID-19, as a large number of people now prefer to roast coffee at home because of the threat of the virus.

Distribution Channel Outlook

By Distribution Channel, the coffee roaster market is classified into business to business, specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets and online sales channels. The online sales channel segment procured a significant revenue share in the coffee roaster market in 2021. The leading market participants should have more prospects due to the online distribution channel. The demand is probably being driven by convenience, ease of ordering, and shifting customer preferences. Major firms are also starting online sites to take advantage of the shifting shopping habits of consumers. All these sectors are resulting in the market growth in this segment.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the coffee roaster market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the Europe region dominated the coffee roaster market with the highest revenue share. Germany and Italy are huge producers as well as exporters of coffee. Switzerland, Spain, Poland, and the Netherlands are further significant roast coffee bean exporters in Europe. In addition, the Europe region is among the largest consumers of coffee. In addition, this growth is attributed to higher fresh coffee consumption as well as the presence of numerous small & medium roasters in European nations.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, Nestle S.A., Buhler Group, Diedrich Roasters (Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.), Giesen Coffee Roasters, Genio Roaster, US Roaster Corp, Roaster & Roaster, Toper Coffee Roasters, and Mill City Roasters.

Strategies deployed in Coffee Roaster Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Feb-2018: Buhler partnered with Joh. Johannson, producer of Norwegian coffee. The companies focused on building the world?s most advanced coffee processing plant. The partnership would enable the combining of innovative roasting technology with record low greenhouse gas emissions. Under the partnership, B?hler would supply the complete process technology from green coffee intake to blending, cleaning, roasting, and grinding. For the roasting process, the company has fitted its Infinity Roaster with an exceptional preheating unit and a novel energy recovery system.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Jun-2022: Giesen launched W6 Pro. The latest W6 Pro is among the company’s most popular machine lines in terms of capacity. Hardware like the stirrer, the intake valve, the discharge, and the cooling fan can be controlled through the software, which also enables the storing, automation, and execution of roast profiles. Also, the software, specific events, like bean temperature, can act as triggers for automated adjustments to variables such as power and intake levels.

Jan-2022: Diedrich Roasters unvieled Diedrich DR-3, a new coffee roaster machine. The DR-3 measures 54 inches deep by 39 inches wide by 68.5 inches tall. Accommodating batches from as little as 1 kilogram up to its 3-kilo capacity, the DR-3 marks the official sunsetting of Diedrich?s two long-running smallest-capacity machines, the Diedrich IR-1 and IR-2.5.

Dec-2020: Genio Roasters released Genio 3 micro coffee roaster, a new 3kg coffee roaster that would redefine the micro roasting landscape. The newly launched product is ideal for beginners or sample roasting. Genio sees its range of coffee roasters as a long-term investment & promotes the latest addition to the range to present roasters as a backup roaster & to occupy specialized smaller batches.

May-2020: US Roaster Corp introduced Revelation F5, the latest in the company’s Revelation line of roasting machines. Compact & fully automated, the latest Revelation F5 features a heat recirculation system for low emissions & fuel efficiency and a touchscreen interface running USRC?s own roast profiling software.

Jan-2020: Nestl? released Roastelier, a compact coffee-roasting solution. The launch would enable baristas to unlock and simplify the art of roasting in the shop. The launch would enable passionate coffee consumers to experience the roasting process in their neighborhood caf?. Also, the consumers would be able to taste personalized coffee blends made with freshly roasted beans. The solution includes a range of top-grade arabica coffees sourced from select coffee-growing regions worldwide.

Aug-2019: Buhler introduced RoastMaster240. The latest machine is capable of roasting one tonne of coffee per hour, reaching the latest milestone for the RoastMaster line. The RoastMaster product family is a very proven series with hundreds of units installed across the world.

Geographical Expansions:

Mar-2021: Nestl? expanded its geographical footprints in Japan by opening a 1500+ square foot flagship store in Kobe. The expansion would allow local coffee shops & bakeries to serve freshly roasted coffee to the customers. In addition, through this expansion company would set new benchmarks for the category and offer an immersive Roastelier by Nescaf? experience.

Jun-2020: Diedrich Roasters expanded its geographical footprints in Ponderay, Idaho by establishing the latest 80,000-square-foot factory and headquarters. The expansion would enhance manufacturing capabilities and facilities design and consulting services. Through the expansion, the company would continue producing its popular small commercial machines, while placing the latest emphasis on more mid-size as well as large industrial machines & roasting systems, plant design services, and other consulting services.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Sales Channel

By Category

Gas

Electric

By End User

Commercial

Residential

By Type

Drum

Hot Air

Stove Top

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Panasonic Corporation

Nestle S.A.

Buhler Group

Diedrich Roasters (Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.)

Giesen Coffee Roasters

Genio Roaster

US Roaster Corp

Roaster & Roaster

Toper Coffee Roasters

Mill City Roasters

