Rhenus sets up first office in Hunan Province

SHANGHAI,CHINA - Media OutReach - 9 September 2022 - Located in the capital of Hunan Province, the new office deepens Rhenus network in China’s inland regions to better support local business needs.



Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus Group has set up its first office in Changsha. It will offer a wide range of logistics services to enable local businesses to expand their overseas outreach.



The new office will offer solutions across the supply chain, including air and ocean freight, rail, import and export services. With the addition of this office, Rhenus currently has 19 offices across China.



“Changsha is at the centre of Hunan’s booming growth. The new office is part of Rhenus’ plans to expand our services further into the central parts of China, as the government plans to develop manufacturing hubs in the inland provinces. By offering customer-focused solutions, built on our global expertise in freight and technology-enabled services, we hope to continue to play our part in supporting the successes of businesses here,” said Cliff Xu, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Greater China.



Central China’s Hunan province has seen foreign trade volume exceed 539 billion yuan in the first 11 months of 2021, up 26.5 percent year-on-year and exceeding 2020’s total volume. Exports exceeded 377.1 billion yuan in the same period, rising 32.5 percent compared with 2020, with mechanical and electrical products among its major exports, according to the customs in Changsha. It is home to the Changsha National Economic and Technological Development Zone as well, which focuses on the development of high-end equipment manufacturing, new generation information technology and biomedicine.



Rhenus Greater China provides global supply chain logistical services across all industries, with a strong track record particularly in the automotive, electronics and machinery sectors. Key focus areas include freight solutions, warehousing, project logistics and customs clearance. For more information, visit www.rhenus.group/cn.



