Taiwan Air Force confirms DPP payments for president’s campaign flights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force confirmed Friday (Sept. 9) it had received payments from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Aug. 30 for the use of its planes for campaign trips by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Tsai, who also serves as DPP chairwoman, had used the flights to travel to campaign events for the Nov. 26 local elections. The Air Force rejected media reports that the ruling party had failed to pay for the fuel on those trips, CNA reported.

According to the Air Force, the DPP had made a payment for the flights on Aug. 30, with the use of its aircraft for non-official travel to proceed according to regulations already established under previous governments.

Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers said the president had not only used her trips on air force planes to attend government events across the country, but also to help with the campaign of local DPP candidates. A Presidential Office spokesman replied there were rules in place guiding such trips, so President Tsai’s handling of the issue was no different from the previous KMT president.