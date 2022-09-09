Influencer Marketing Platform Market Top Key Players, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2030

According to the Astute Analytica study on the global Influencer Marketing Platform Market, the size of the market will increase from US$ 8,393.4 Million in 2021 to US$ 90,238.9 Million in 2030, registering a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.81% from 2022 to 2030
The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the global influencer marketing platform market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.
Many creators use bots to generate phony followers to advertise their popularity and attract big brands. To address the problem, businesses are implementing auditing tools that detect fraudulent accounts by scanning creators’ accounts and displaying the data of real and false followers. Over the forecast period, the tools could aid marketers in identifying genuine creators.
Industry players such as Brandwatch, AspireIQ, CreatorIQ, Grapevine Logic Inc., ExpertVoice Inc., Hypetap Pty Ltd., Upfluence Inc., Speakr Inc., Impact Tech, Inc., HYPR Corporation, InfluencerDB, IZEA Worldwide, Inc., JuliusWorks, Inc., Klear, Lefty, Linqia, Inc., Launchmetrics, Mavrck, Quotient Technology Inc., Lumanu, Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, Traackr, Inc., and Webfluential are some key players operating in the global market.
In September 2021, One Impression announced the availability of One Impression Platform, a product designed to meet the creator’s advertising needs of businesses ranging from giant corporations to small businesses. The stage is a full-stack solution that handles key industry concerns such as discovery, accessibility, and tracking of creators’ campaigns and is packed with incredibly powerful capabilities. The stage is designed specifically for working with creators directly or through their managers. As a result, it provides a one-stop-shop for marketers to collaborate with creators, from top superstars to micro/nano-influencers.
The publisher has segmented the influencer marketing platform market report based on application, organization size, end-use, and region:
Influencer Marketing Platform, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)
- Campaign Management
- Search & Discovery
- Analytics & Reporting
- Influencer Management
Influencer Marketing Platform, Organization Size Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Influencer Marketing Platform, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)
- Food & Entertainment
- Sports & Fitness
- Travel & Holiday
- Fashion & Lifestyle
- Others
Influencer Marketing Platform, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Austria
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
