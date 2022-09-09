Waste Management Market Report, Industry Growth, Size, Developments, Demand, and Forecast 2022-2027

According to the Astute Analytica study on the global Waste Management Market, the size of the market will increase from USD 394.1 billion in 2020 to USD 715.0 billion by 2030, registering a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the global Waste Management Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

The growing population around the globe and increase in globalization has led to increase in volume of waste which has driven the growth of the waste management market. Additionally, illegal dumping, rise in environmental awareness, increase in pollution has led to sound growth in this sector. Moreover, increasing in industrialization in developing countries which disposes enormous amount of waste also fuels the growth of the waste management market. However, increasing recycling costs, land fill prices and fuel cost hampers the growth of the market.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global waste management market share analysis is based on waste type, service, and geography. Based on waste type, the market is segmented into Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste, and Hazardous Waste. Based on service, the market is divided into collection and disposal. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis:

Asia Pacific denotes a higher adoption of waste management process and is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the factors including rise in waste processing infrastructure and increasing environmental awareness among developing countries.

However, it is expected that the North America would witness increasing market size owing to developed infrastructure and government regulation mandating waste management in various industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The waste management market, which is highly competitive, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players are Biffa Group, Advanced Disposal Services, Covanta Holding Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Suez Environment S.A., Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Waste Management Inc., and Veolia Environment S.A. among others.

Global Waste Management market – By Waste Type

Municipal Waste

Industrial Waste

Hazardous Waste

Global Waste Management market – By Service

Collection

Disposal

Global Waste Management market -By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Rest of RoW

