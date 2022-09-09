Bot Services Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2028

Global Bot Services Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

A bot is a software application that performs automated tasks such as messaging, on a large scale, which is designed to emulate human activity on the Internet. Bot service is a web service that uses a conversational interface and communicates with the bot framework service to send and receive events and messages. Factors such as the growing integration of chatbots with social media such as Telegram, Facebook, WeChat, etc., increasing innovations in AI and ML technologies for chatbots for better customer experience, and rising inclination for offering 247 customer support at a lower operational cost are driving the global market growth.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6114

For instance, in November 2021, Baidu declares the introduction of its PLATO-XL- an AI model for dialogue generation. This chatbot is designed with over a billion samples collected from social media chats in Chinese and English that are available on various conversational benchmarks, achieving state-of-the-art performance. Accordingly, the introduction of technological advanced, along with AI and ML integrated bots is accelerating the market growth across the globe. However, the lack of accuracy in voice authentication of users and dearth of skilled workforce for better execution of the AI-based projects hinders the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising user engagement on social media platforms and increasing initiatives for the development of self-learning chatbots to present a more human-like conversational experience are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Bot Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising innovation and increasing AI technological developments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing usage of social media users and rising penetration of the Internet and online services would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bot Services Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Microsoft

IBM

Google

Oracle

AWS

Artificial Solutions

Enterprise Bot

Inbenta

Alvaria

eGain Corporation

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6114

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Framework

Platform

By Deployment:

Websites

Contact Center

Social Media

Mobile Applications

By Mode:

Text

Audio

Video

By End-User:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and E-commerce

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6114

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6114

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Fibrin Sealants Market

location-based entertainment Market

User Generated Content Platform Market

Process Analyzer Market

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

Egg Replacers Market

Intraoral Cameras Market

Joint Replacement Market

Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market

Kefir Market