Mobile Application Development Platform Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2028

Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
A mobile application development platform (MADP) is a variety of software that enables a business to quickly build, test and deploy various mobile apps for tablets or smartphones. This specially designed solution service is gaining high traction among organizations as it helps increase operational efficiency and business functions for better management.
The growing proliferation of commercial mobile devices, the rapid emergence of cloud-based technology, and increasing demand among enterprises for mobile apps are the key factors burgeoning the market growth across the globe. For instance, according to Statista, in 2021, the number of business mobile app downloads worldwide was recorded as 2,980.6 million and it is projected to reach around 5,070.4 million downloads by 2025. Thereby, the rising demand for mobile applications among enterprises is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the global market. However, rising security concerns and the growing need to constant checking for uniformity across platforms impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising implementation of reliable development practices and growing demand for departmental collaboration are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Mobile Application Development Platform Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and rising number of commercial mobile devices. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud technology, and the growing use of mobile devices by the organizations, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile Application Development Platform Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP
- Microsoft Corporation
- Verivo Software Inc.
- Kony
- Salesforce.com
- Appcelerator Inc.
- Telerik
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Deployment Type:
Cloud
On-premises
By User Type:
Small and Medium Scale Enterprises
Large Scale Enterprises
By Industry Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Aerospace & Defence
Healthcare
Public Sector
IT & Telecom
Retail
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
