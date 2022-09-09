Low-code Development Platform Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Global Low-code Development Platform Market is valued approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

A low-code development platform offers a development environment for creating application software using a graphical user interface. A low-coded platform may generate fully functional apps or may need further coding for certain scenarios. The increase can be attributed to enterprises’ rising interest in digital transformation and automation of their business operations. The rising necessity for solutions to automate company activities to be deployed quickly has opened the path for the adoption of low-code development platforms.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6111

These platforms provide building pieces that business users and IT developers may utilise to assemble into workflows and applications without the need for hand-coding. The growing customer preference for low-code development has necessitated the development of better methods for scaling apps and educating users, whether professional developers or company employees, about these solutions. Pegasystems Inc., for example, announced new Pega Platform templates, services, and training courses in May 2022 to assist citizen developers in quickly and effectively creating low-code apps. Low-code platforms are becoming an important aspect of current cloud platforms in many enterprises, allowing them to improve their strategy while reducing cost and complexity. Mendix on IBM Cloud, App Maker on Google Cloud Platforms, and PowerApps on Microsoft are some well-known low-code platforms from major public cloud providers. However, Dependency on vendor supplied customization impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Low-code Development Platform Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader due to the region’s strong presence of many prominent businesses that are primarily focused on the creation of new goods. With the rising inclusion of low-code platforms in the area, particularly in China, Asia Pacific is predicted to achieve the greatest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Several local suppliers across all main sectors are leveraging these platforms to expedite application delivery, grow developer taskforces, reduce operational costs, and boost innovation. Mendix, for example, is utilised by a number of Chinese enterprises, including CIMC Vehicles, SAIC Motor, and Maxnerva Technology Services.

Major market players included in this report are:

Appian

Creatio

LANSA

Mendix Technology BV

Microsoft

Oracle

OutSystems

Pegasystems Inc.

Quickbase

Salesforce, Inc.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6111

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application Type:

Web-based

Mobile-based

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

SME

Large Enterprise

By End-use:

BFSI

Automotive & Manufacturing

Retail

Education

IT & Telecom

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6111

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6111

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

AI Infrastructure Market

Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market

Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market

BMX Bikes Market

Serverless Computing Market

Personalized Beauty Devices Market

Organic Cosmetics Market

Wrinkle Release Spray Market

Special Interest Tourism Market

Supply Chain Security Market