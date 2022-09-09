Global Extended Reality (XR) Market: Factors Benefitting Emergence of New Entrants | CAGR of 45.0%

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Global Extended Reality (XR) Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Global demand for XR will exhibit a 2020-2026 CAGR of 45.0% to reach $346.39 billion in 2026. Global XR production was valued at $25.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow by 46.5% annually over 2020-2026. Extended reality (XR) refers to all real-and-virtual combined environments and human-machine interactions generated by computer technology and wearables. It includes representative forms such as augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR).

Highlighted with 128 tables and 116 figures, this 237-page report “Global Extended Reality (XR) Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region 2020-2026: Demand and Production Outlook” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global extended reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, uses 2019 as the base year, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation

Our tailormade report can help companies and investors make efficient strategic moves by exploring the crucial information on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market predictions.

Apart from the general projections, our report outstands as it includes thoroughly studied variables, such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timeline for 2020/ 2021

Analysis on COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

In light of COVID-19, the report includes a range of factors that impacted the market. It also discusses the trends. Based on the upstream and downstream markets, the report precisely covers all factors, including an analysis of the supply chain, consumer behaviour, demand, etc. Our report also describes how vigorously COVID-19 has affected diverse regions and significant nations.

Report Include:

Market Behaviour/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behaviour/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Companies: Acer Inc., Augmedix, Aurasma, Blippar.com Limited, Catchoom, DAQR, Dell Technologies Inc., EON. Reality Inc., Facebook, Google, HP Development Company LP, HTC Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MAGIC LEAP, INC., Medical Realities, Metaio, Microsoft, Niantic, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Psious, Samsung, Seiko Epson, Sony, Total Immersion, Vuzix Corporation, Wikitude GMBH, Zappar

Based on technology

– Augmented Reality (AR)

o Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

o Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

– Virtual Reality (VR)

o Nonimmersive Technology

o Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

– Mixed Reality (MR)



Based on component

– Hardware

o Sensors

o Semiconductor Component

o Displays and Projectors

o Position Trackers

o Cameras

o Others

– Software

o Software Developer Kits

o Cloud Services

– Content Creation

Based on device type

– Augmented Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Head-Up Display (HUD)

o Handheld Device

– Virtual Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Gesture-Tracking Device

o Projector & Display Wall

– Mixed Reality Devices

o Wireless Head Mounted Display

o Wired Head Mounted Display

Based on industry vertical

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Education

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Others

Based on end-user

– Consumer

– Enterprise (further split into Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises)

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC: Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe: Rest of Europe is further segmented into The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global extended reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

