Cognitive Radio Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2028

Global Cognitive Radio Market is valued approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
The cognitive radio is important in wireless communication because it employs the unoccupied part of the spectrum for a wireless communication system. The market’s excellent development prospects may be attributed to the advancement of cutting-edge technologies, such as 5G, and the rising deployment of cognitive radios in defence and government organizations. For example, As per Company Source, the US Navy granted Raytheon Missiles and Defense, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, a contract of USD 1.68 million over five years in April 2022.
The deal is anticipated to create further warfare capabilities and technologies, as well as introducing three Zumwalt-class destroyers. The integration of cognitive radios with cloud computing and the internet of things (IoT) is predicted to play an important role in cognitive radio adoption. The development of 5G technology is projected to play a critical role in driving worldwide growth in the cognitive radio industry. A contract was awarded to Shared Spectrum Company and InterDigital, Inc. in March 2021 to enable dynamic spectrum sharing between 5G cellular and Air Force radars at Utah’s Hill Air Force Base. The contact has created technology that will allow 5G-enabled dynamic spectrum sharing. The Canadian government announced the availability of spectrum in May 2021 to foster competition in the cellular services industry while improving rural connectivity and assuring an effective component of 5G technology. The government announced the repurposing of the 3800 MHz frequency band to accommodate 5G services. The growing popularity of mobile phones, advancements in wireless communication devices, and continuous surges in data traffic, data traffic, and improved network performance in data capacity, energy and bandwidth utilisation, delay, throughput, and cost, all contributed to the emergence of the 5G network. However, security concerns, changing communication standards, and interoperability challenges may stymie market expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Cognitive Radio Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. Government efforts are opening the ground for remunerative growth prospects. Furthermore, the fast expansion of the telecom industry and the continuous construction of the region’s 5G network contribute to market expansion in the anticipated period. Asia Pacific is predicted to have the greatest CAGR throughout the forecasted period. The introduction of 5G in the Asia Pacific area is projected to accelerate the usage of cognitive radios in the telecommunications sector.
Major market players included in this report are:
- BAE Systems
- Datasoft Corporation
- EpiSys Science
- Ettus Research
- KNL Networks
- Nutaq Incorporated
- Raytheon Company
- Rhode & Schwarz GmbH& Co KG
- Shared Spectrum Company
- Thales Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
By Application:
Cognitive Routing
Location Tracking
Spectrum Allocation
Spectrum Analysis
Spectrum Sensing
By End Use Vertical:
Government & Defense
Telecommunication
Transportation
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
