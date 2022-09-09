Password Management Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2028

Global Password Management Market is valued approximately USD 840 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.40% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Password management is useful not just for businesses, but also for individual users as a security solution for their accounts and devices. End users also utilize it extensively to audit, safeguard, monitor, and control the actions connected with privileged accounts. These solutions can meet organizational requirements such as syncing a single password across all access accounts for a person or arming IT service desks with a centralized platform for handling password service requests. The rising danger of data theft in important areas such as healthcare, government, and financial services is likely to provide the industry a boost. One of the primary factors driving market growth is the increasing usage of password management solutions by small and medium-sized businesses.

Furthermore, the increasingly complicated compliance, regulatory, and risk management environments in enterprises stimulate the use of these solutions across sectors worldwide. As cyberattacks appear to grow more common and damaging, it is becoming increasingly important for people and companies to secure their data. Transferring client files, customer data, employee files, financial records, medical records, and other sensitive and valuable information has raised legal dangers. LogRhythm and REAL Security will collaborate in May 2022 to assist businesses in the Adriatic zone in identifying and managing cyber risks. The collaboration broadens LogRhythm’s reach in south-east Europe while also bringing world-class security operations capabilities to real security. CyberRes purchased Debricked in March 2022, a programmer opensource intelligence firm promising to revolutionize how organizations secure their software supply chain for the future. Mobile devices are expected to be the fastest-growing market over the projected period. With the rise of BYOD in enterprises, maintaining and safeguarding several accounts, including official, social, and financial, has become complex. However, the downside of enabling access to all dangerous elements such as viruses stifles market growth over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Password Management Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America emerged as the market leader. The region’s market is predicted to increase significantly due to the increasing applications of password management solutions across end-use industries. Furthermore, continuous technological improvements in analytics, cloud, and BYOD trends are projected to offer a considerable boost to the regional industry. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace throughout the projection period, owing to the region’s growing base of small and medium-sized businesses. Countries such as India, China, and Japan have had rapid economic expansion. Furthermore, a growing technological user base and fast increasing infrastructure are propelling the industry.

Major market players included in this report are:

Avatier Corporation

CA Technologies Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Core Security SDI Corporation

Dell Software

FastPassCorp A/S

Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Knowledge Secure Systems Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Self-service

Privileged User

By Access Type:

Desktops & Laptops

Mobile Devices

Voice-enabled password systems

Others

By Organization Type:

Small & Medium organization

Enterprise

By End-User Type:

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Public sector & Utilities

Retail & Wholesale distribution

Telecom & IT

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

