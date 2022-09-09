North America Digital Experience Platform Market Demands, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2030

North America Digital Experience Platform Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the North America Digital Experience Platform Market by region.

North America digital experience platform market is projected to register a CAGR of 17.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The new market report contains data for historic year 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Market Segmentation:

North America Digital Experience Platform Market, By Component (Platform, Services), Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Application (Business to Customer, Business to Business), Vertical (Retail, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Education), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the North America Digital Experience Platform market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the North America Digital Experience Platform total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the North America Digital Experience Platform generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the North America Digital Experience Platform market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the North America digital experience platform market are:

– Growing retail industry needs better experience platforms

– Increasing need of CRM using experience platform

Market Players

The key market players for North America digital experience platform market are listed below:

– Adobe

– Oracle

– Sitecore

– Acquia, Inc.

– Episerver

– SAP SE

– HCL Technologies Limited

– Salesforce.com, Inc.

– Open Text Corporation

– Squiz

– Bloomreach Inc

– Liferay Inc.

– SDL plc.

– Wipro Limited

– Accenture

– Infosys Limited

– censhare AG

– Kentico Software

– Jahia Solutions Group SA

– Crownpeak Technology, Inc.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

