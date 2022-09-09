IoT Identity Access Management (IAM) Market In-depth Analysis, Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2028

Global IoT Identity Access Management (IAM) Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
IoT Identity access management (IAM) is also known as identity management. It is a body of technologies and policies to enable appropriate access to technology resources for the right users and manage the identities of IoT devices. The rising frequency of cybersecurity breaches and cyberattacks, the growing integration of IAM with IoT Devices, and the rising imposition of regulatory policies for cyber security are the chief factors driving the global market growth.
For instance, as per Statista, in 2019, around 8.6 billion Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices were accounted, and it is projected to progressively grow and reach around 29.4 billion devices by 2030. Thereby, the surging adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is positively influencing market growth across the globe. However, rising cost and budget concerns of IoT IAM solutions and lack of security, expertise, and awareness hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising popularity of the BYOD trend and increasing penetration of biometric technologies through smartphones, laptops, and tablets are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global IoT Identity Access Management (IAM) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of BYOD in organizations and increasing adoption of IoT IAM based solutions and services. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rising proliferation of internet, as well as the increasing number of cyber-attacks and security breaches, would create lucrative growth prospects for the IoT Identity Access Management (IAM) Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- AWS
- Thales
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Broadcom
- Open Text
- Cisco Systems
- Ericsson
- Oracle Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solutions
Services
By Security Type:
Network security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Other Security Types
By Deployment Mode:
Cloud
On-premises
By End-User:
BFSI
Automotive
Healthcare
Telecom and IT
Public Sector and Utilities
Retail and Consumer Goods
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
