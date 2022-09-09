IoT Integration Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022 to 2028

Global IoT Integration Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

IoT integration refers to the incorporation of IoT applications, IoT platforms, IoT data, and IoT devices with an IT asset such as legacy data, business applications, mobile, and SaaS that helps in executing end-to-end IoT business solutions. Factors such as the growing penetration of connected devices to promote BYOD and remote workplace management, the rapid development of wireless technologies, and the growing emergence of IPv6 are the leading factors attributing to the global market demand.

For instance, as per Statista, nearly 8.6 billion Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices were recorded in 2019 and the figure is estimated to grow and likely to reach around 19.1 billion devices by 2025. Accordingly, the rising number of IoT-connected devices is witnessing the surging demand for IoT Integration, which is bolst6ering the market growth across the globe. However, a lack of standardization in IoT protocols and rising data security and privacy concerns impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising demand for automation in business processes and the surging adoption of iPaaS are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global IoT Integration Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising digitalization across the manufacturing sector and increasing R&D spending. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing investments in the IoT integration service, as well as increasing number of government initiatives such as smart cities and IIoT, would create lucrative growth prospects for the IoT Integration Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

TCS Limited

Wipro Limited

Atos SE

Accenture

Fujitsu Ltd.

Infosys Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

IBM Corporation

Cognizant

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Device and Platform Management Services

Application Management Services

System Design and Architecture

Testing Services

Third-party API Management Services

Network Management Services

Infrastructure and Workload Management Services

Others

By Organization Size:

Small and medium-sized enterprises

Large enterprises

By Application:

Smart building and home automation

Smart healthcare

Industrial manufacturing and automation

Smart transportation, logistics and telematics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

