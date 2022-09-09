Network Cable Tester Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2028

Global Network Cable Tester Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Network Cable Tester can be defined as a device used to test the strength and connectivity of a particular type of cable and other wired assemblies. cable tester sends voltage between two ends of a cable. It checks the cable for continuity and indicates whether any wires are wrongly aligned. The growing network infrastructure worldwide and rising power services sector as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, revenue of global network infrastructure segment is valued at USD 191.81 billion, and the market is projected to show an annual growth rate of over 4.34% between 2022 & 2027 to reach to USD 237.20 billion by 2027. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to capitalize the increasing demand for Network Cable tester. For instance, in April 2021, IDEAL Networks launched the OTDR II, a fiber optic cable tester intended for network installation applications. This new device features intelligent Optical Link Mapper (iOLM) which represents complicated graphs into an easy-to-read diagram displaying all events along the link with pass/fail results. Also, growing defense expenditure world-wide and rising technological advancements in cable and networks industry are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with cable testers and lack of awareness towards tester applications impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Network Cable Tester Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing investment towards network infrastructure and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising industrialization & urbanization as well as growing power service sector in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Network Cable Tester Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Atcom Inc.

Fluke Networks

10Gtek Transceivers Co.

GENERIC

NetScout Systems

Ologymart

Transway’s

TeKit

axGear

Advanced Fiber Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Network Cable Signal Testers

Network Cable Continuity Testers

Optical Network Cable Testers

By Test Functions

Network Cable Certification Tests

Network Cable Qualification Tests

Network Cable Verification Tests

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

