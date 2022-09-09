Luxury Bag Market Demand Analysis 2022 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends 2030

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of segments in this market, covering all the major regions and countries. The major regions analyzed in the study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report also includes additional information about other factors such as drivers, restraints and challenges faced by this market along with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.

The global luxury bag market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Luxury bags are superior quality bags made with fine premium materials which are used to carry personal items including money or other personal belongings such as tiffin, document files, etc. These are crafted and designed by professional fashion-accessory stylists and are purchased as status and prestige symbols by consumers with higher disposable incomes for making a style statement.

Luxury bags are available in different shapes, colors, designs, and sizes and are commonly custom-made according to the needs of the buyer.

MARKET DRIVERS:

The primary factors influencing the growth of this market include: the proliferating demand for handbags in order to carry personal items especially by the women population across the globe, the growing population of working women globally, the rapidly changing consumer preferences towards new designer accessories especially because of everyday changing fashion trends across different regions, the rising self-individualism among people and the surging number of international tourist arrivals and expenditure worldwide etc.

Additionally, the manufacturers in the global luxury bag market across different regions have been consistently focusing on adopting various research and development activities for the launch of bags with new and innovative features. Some of the recent developments in the market include: the introduction of convertible or multipurpose handbags with several conversion features and the launch of handbags with specific compartments for mobiles and other accessories which helps to organize things in the handbag etc. This is enabling manufacturers to cater to the demand from the high-end and premium customers and is thereby propelling the adoption rate and growth of the luxury bags sale.

Moreover, the vendors in the luxury bags market are looking to put in substantial investments to gather the attention and interest of the younger segment of the population, i.e. millennials and Gen Z, who are known to be the customers of the future. They are also largely emphasizing on keeping an eye on the new class of consumers popularly known as the HENRYs (High-Earners-Not?Rich-Yet), which is on the rise nowadays. They are digital savvy, love online shopping, are big spenders on luxury products and are thus anticipated to become opportunity creating participants for the luxury bags market in the near future.

Furthermore, other factors such as the increasing trend of premiumization among product manufacturers, the rising per capita income of target customers and their spending capacity on premium products, the soaring high demand for leather made luxury bags because of its premium feel and high durability, the increasing penetration of online sales channel by using social media to engage with the consumers and the increasing number of celebrity endorsements as a popular marketing tool by luxury bags manufacturers are also anticipated to bring about substantial growth towards the luxury bag market in the next few years.

However, factors such as high taxation and import duties associated on luxury goods, the increasing presence of counterfeit copies of luxury bags in the market in different regions, the stringent government regulations for procuring raw material such as leather, the rising labor cost and the fluctuating raw material prices may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

LUXURY BAG MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Product Type:

Handbag

Shoulder Bags

Satchel Bags

Handheld Bags

Sling Bags

Tote Bags

Hobo Bags

Duffle Bags

Others

Backpack

Wallet

Clutched

Laptop Bags

Messenger Bags

Others

By Material:

Leather

Nylon

Cotton

Synthetic

Others

By Consumer Group:

Men

Women

Unisex

By Distribution Channel:

Duty free stores

Online stores

Discount Stores

Hypermarkets

Specialty stores

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

REGIONAL INSIGHT:

Geographically, the European region accounts for the largest share in the global luxury bags market and is further expected to continue the trend in the forecast period as well. The growth in the region can be attributed to factors such as the increasing recognition of countries like Italy and France for high end items all over the world, the high presence of several well-established brands in the region, the rapid product innovation in the handbags industry in the region, the high number of well-informed buyers and their high spending on high end items in the region, the rising investments and development in the Eastern European region and the increasing number of new foreign retailers and luxury brands entering the market in the region etc. The major contributors to the region include Italy, Germany, France and the U.K.

The North American region is the second largest market in the luxury bag market with estimations of its market size growing remarkably in the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the increasing disposable incomes of people, the growing availability of various luxury brands and the high willingness of people to pay for premium products in the region etc. The major contributor to the region is the U.S.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing luxury bags market in terms of region and is further expected to grow at a thriving growth rate in the upcoming years on account of factors such as the rising spending by millennial population on personal luxury goods in the region, the increasing working women population in the region, the rapidly changing fashion trends in the region, the proliferating demand for premium bags in order to carry handbags as a fashion accessory and the escalating number of affluent consumers in the major economies of the region etc. Additionally, the ever-growing population, the expanding trade of luxury goods in the developing nations and the presence of major brands in the region are other important factors expected to drive the market in the Asia Pacific region during period of forecast.

FEW KEY PLAYERS IN LUXURY BAG MARKET:

The global luxury bag market is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of key operating players including:

Luxottica Group

Mulberry Group

Vera Bradley

Guccio Gucci S.p.A

Samsonite International S.A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Cartier International SNC

MCM Worldwide

Burberry Group Plc

PRADA Group

Tapestry Inc.

Tumi brand

Valentino S.p.A.

LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton

Tory Burch LLC

Atelier

Dolce & Gabbana S.R.L.

Chanel S.A.

Burberry Group PLC

Chanel S.A.

Loeffler Randall Inc.

Macy?s Inc.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited

The Lacoste Group

Kate Spade

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein)

Chlo?

Ganni A/S etc.

Furla SpA

Longchamp

ZV France SAS

Compagnie Financi?re Richemont SA

Herm?s International

Kering SA

Other Players

Some of these players from time to time adopt different strategic business collaborations and partnerships in the form of mergers and acquisitions for the purpose of increasing their revenue, market share and their geographical footprints across different regions around the globe.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS:

In May 2021, Givenchy launched its new, sleek, chain-handled style 4G handbag. The new 4G style takes its name from the brand’s archival four G logo (a house motif developed by its late founder Hubert de Givenchy), which is featured prominently as the metal clasp. It is made available in a range of leathers, either smooth, crinkled or embossed with the Givenchy?s 4G emblem, and in chain or flap versions and can worn in a number of ways ? as a clutch, shoulder bag or hands-free slung across the body.

