Cloud OSS BSS Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2028

Global Cloud OSS BSS Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
The Cloud OSS (Operational Support Systems) and BSS (Business Support Systems) built on micro applications offers the necessary agility to create innovative, personalized customer experiences that would result in higher customer retention and improve revenues. BSS primarily covers order capture, Customer Relationship Management and Telecommunications billing activities whereas OSS covers Order Management, Network Inventory Management and Network Operations activities.
The rising adoption of cloud-based services and increasing demand for convenient & efficient billing system as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, revenue in cloud services market worldwide was estimated at USD 152.11 billion, and the market further increased to USD 172.11 billion in 2021. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic initiatives such as new product launches and partnerships to leverage the increasing adoption of Cloud OSS and BSS Systems. For instance, in March 2020, Massachusetts, USA based Netcracker entered in a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Under this agreement the company would deploy its entire Digital BSS/OSS and Orchestration stack on Google Cloud. This move would enable telecommunication companies to scale and purchase mission-critical IT applications on demand, with access to Google Cloud resources, reducing the total cost of ownership. Moreover, in August 2021, India based STL launched new Cloud-Native OSS/BSS Solution Powered by Microsoft Azure for telecom service providers. Also, growing emergence of 5G technologies worldwide and rising advancements in cloud technologies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high deployment cost and security concerns and lack of technical expertise impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Cloud OSS BSS Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based services and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of IT Sector and rising penetration of 5G technologies in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Cloud OSS BSS Market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Amdocs Limited
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
- IBM Corporation
- Netcracker
- Nokia Corporation
- OPTIVA INC.
- Oracle Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Solution
Service
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Cloud Type
Public
Hybrid
Private
By End Use Industry
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Retail and E Commerce
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
