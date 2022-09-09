Internet of Everything (IoE) Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2028

Global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
The Internet of Everything (IoE) refers to the networked connection of people, process, data, and things. In Internet of Everything (IoE) concept billions of objects Work on sensors to detect measure and assess their status, and all are connected over public or private networks using standard and proprietary protocols.
The rising automation across different industries and increasing demand for cloud based IoT solutions as well as recent product innovations from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the global industrial automation market amounted to USD 175 billion. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9% until between 20201 & 2025 to reach to USD 265 billion by 2025. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards product innovations to leverage the growing adoption of Internet of Everything solutions. For instance, in March 2021, US based Oracle released upgradations to its existing Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing platform. The company included IoT Production Monitoring Capabilities and IoT Asset Monitoring features to enable customers to monitor the key characteristics of their assets. Also, rising government investment towards smart city projects and increasing penetration of IoE solutions in healthcare sector are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high deployment & maintenance cost associated with IoE Solutions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of required technological infrastructure and leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing industrialization and increasing penetration of 5G technologies in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Internet of Everything (IoE) Market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- SAP SE
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- AT &T Intellectual Property
- Bosch Software Innovations Gmbh
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Fujitsu Limited
- Google Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
By End Use Industry
Healthcare
Others
Manufacturing
Retail
BFSI
IT and Telecom
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
