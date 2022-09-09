Out-of-band (OOB) Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022 to 2028

Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
The Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication can be defined as a type of two-factor authentication that uses a secondary verification method through a separate communication channel along with the typical ID and password. OOB Authentication is widely utilized by financial institutions and organizations where high security standards are required.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6099
The rising growth of online transactions in Post covid era and increasing penetration of smartphones as well as recent collaboration from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – during FY 2020, the volume of digital payments in India was estimated at 34 billion transactions and this number is further increased to 71.95 billion transections. In addition, in 2022, globally total transaction value in the Digital Payments segment is estimated at USD 8.49 trillion and the transaction value is projected to show a CAGR of 12.82% between 2022 & 2026 to reach to USD 13.75 trillion by 2026. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic collaborations and partnerships to leverage the growing demand for OOB Authentication solutions. For instance, in January 2022, Australia based EML Payments Ltd (EML) partnered with Zurich based Netcetera, to implement their state-of-the-art Access Control Server (ACS) which includes a Risk Based Authentication (RBA) solution. Netcetera ACS is based on a modular system, and offers an integrated Out of Band (OOB) authentication method. Also, growing number of compliance requirements by Central Banks and rising incidences of online financial frauds are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, security concerns associated to the Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication & high association cost of OOB Authentication impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of financial frauds and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of online payment gateways and increasing penetration of leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- CensorNet
- Deepnet Security
- CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)
- Early Warning Services, LLC
- Gemalto N.V. (Thales DIS)
- SecurEnvoy Ltd.
- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
- NortonLifeLock, Inc. (Symantec Corporation)
- TeleSign Corporation
- OneSpan (VASCO Data Security International, Inc.)
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6099
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Solution
Services
By Deployment Type
On Premise
Cloud
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
By End Use Industry
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Government and Defense
Retail, Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Others
Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6099
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6099
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/
Few More Reports:-
Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market
Argon Gas Market
Dietary Fibers Market
Anti-seize Compounds Market
Kitchen Knives Market
Baby Stroller Market
Gardening Pots Market
Postpartum Products Market
Tableware Market