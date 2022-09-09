Out-of-band (OOB) Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022 to 2028

Global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication can be defined as a type of two-factor authentication that uses a secondary verification method through a separate communication channel along with the typical ID and password. OOB Authentication is widely utilized by financial institutions and organizations where high security standards are required.

The rising growth of online transactions in Post covid era and increasing penetration of smartphones as well as recent collaboration from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – during FY 2020, the volume of digital payments in India was estimated at 34 billion transactions and this number is further increased to 71.95 billion transections. In addition, in 2022, globally total transaction value in the Digital Payments segment is estimated at USD 8.49 trillion and the transaction value is projected to show a CAGR of 12.82% between 2022 & 2026 to reach to USD 13.75 trillion by 2026. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic collaborations and partnerships to leverage the growing demand for OOB Authentication solutions. For instance, in January 2022, Australia based EML Payments Ltd (EML) partnered with Zurich based Netcetera, to implement their state-of-the-art Access Control Server (ACS) which includes a Risk Based Authentication (RBA) solution. Netcetera ACS is based on a modular system, and offers an integrated Out of Band (OOB) authentication method. Also, growing number of compliance requirements by Central Banks and rising incidences of online financial frauds are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, security concerns associated to the Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication & high association cost of OOB Authentication impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of financial frauds and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of online payment gateways and increasing penetration of leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

CensorNet

Deepnet Security

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Early Warning Services, LLC

Gemalto N.V. (Thales DIS)

SecurEnvoy Ltd.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

NortonLifeLock, Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

TeleSign Corporation

OneSpan (VASCO Data Security International, Inc.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type

On Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

By End Use Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Retail, Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

