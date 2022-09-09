Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size with Global Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market by region.

Global hyper-converged infrastructure market is projected to register a CAGR of 56.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The new market report contains data for historic year 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2027.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Market Segmentation:

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market By Component (Hardware, Software), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises), Application (Virtualizing Critical Applications, Data Center Consolidation, Data Protection, Cloud Computing, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Remote Office Branch Office (ROBO)), Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare & Life Science, Retail, Power & Energy, Manufacturing, Oil& Gas, Mining, Education, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, rest of Middle East & Africa) , Market Trends and Forecast to 2027.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Hyper Converged Infrastructure market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Hyper Converged Infrastructure total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Hyper Converged Infrastructure generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market:

– Increased focus towards cost saving solutions

– Rising need of disaster recovery and data protection solutions

Market Players:

The key market players for global hyper-converged infrastructure market are listed below:

– IBM Corporation

– Dell Inc.

– FUJITSU

– Cisco

– Huawei Technologies CO., LTD.

– DataCore Software

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– HyperGrid

– NetApp

– Riverbed Technology

– Huayun Data Co., Ltd

– SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

– StarWind Software Inc.

– Pivot3

– NEC Corporation

– Diamanti, Inc.

– Nutanix

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– Scale Computing

– StorMagic

HiveIO Inc

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

