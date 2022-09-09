SSL VPN Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2028

Global SSL VPN Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
The SSL VPN or secure sockets layer Virtual Private Network is a type of VPN that enables individual users to access an organization’s network, client-server applications, and internal network utilities and directories without the help of any specialized software. SSL VPNs facilitates safe, secure communication through an encrypted connection for all types of devices. SSL VPN automatically uses the newest, most updated cryptographic protocol, installed on the user’s browser.
The rising incidences of data theft & breaches worldwide and increasing adoption of WFH & Hybrid work model as well as growing demand for cyber security solutions are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the global average cost of a data breach was estimated at USD 3.86 million, and the cost further increased to USD 4.24 million in 2021. Furthermore, in 2019, the global cybersecurity spending was estimated at USD 40.8 billion, and it further increased to USD 60 billion by 2021. Moreover, in December 2020, Array Networks, network functions platform company received ICSA Labs SSL-TLS VPN 4.0 certification for its AG Series SSL VPN Appliances (vxAG on AVX7800). USA based ICSA Labs, is an independent division of Verizon, which develops and performs comprehensive, unbiased, third-party security certification testing. Also, growing emergence of cloud-based security solutions and increasing trend of Bring your own device (BYOD) are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, Vulnerability of SSL VPN to external threats impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global SSL VPN Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of SSL VPN network products and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of IT sector and increasing penetration of hybrid work culture in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global SSL VPN Market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Array networks Inc.
- Barracuda Network, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.
- F5 Networks, Inc.
- H3c Technologies Co.
- Pulse Secure, LLC.
- Qno Technology
- Symantec Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component
Software
Service
By Mode of Remote Access
Tunnel
Thin client
Clientless
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium-sized Enterprise
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
