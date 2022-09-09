Taiwan reports 34,020 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 34,020 local COVID-19 infections Friday (Sept. 9), as well as 240 imported cases and 55 deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The single-day number of local cases reached a peak of 94,808 May 27, and dropped to a 100-day low of 15,206 local transmissions Aug. 8. Due to the spread of the Omicron BA.5 subvariant, the daily number rose again to reach 41,021 Wednesday (Sept. 7), the highest level since June.

Friday's new local cases included 15,438 males and 18,570 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 7,446, followed by Taipei City with 4,404 cases, and Taichung City with 4,025. Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, Tainan, Changhua and Hsinchu County each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Friday.

The 55 newly reported deaths were 32 male and 23 female local cases aged between under 10 and 99, with 53 suffering from chronic diseases and 40 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 17 and Sept. 6, and passed away between Aug. 13 and Sept. 6.

The 240 new imported cases included 138 males and 102 females, aged from under 5 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 9 and Sept. 8. Vietnam was the place of origin for the largest group of imported cases, 33, but for 172 of the arrivals, the country of origin had not been determined yet, the CECC said.

The new figures announced Friday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 5,614,227, including 5,584,015 domestic cases and 30,158 imported ones. The 10,225 fatalities from the pandemic include 10,209 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,166 deaths, Taipei City 1,145, and Taichung City 1,029.

