Sao Paulo and Del Valle reach Copa Sudamericana final

By Associated Press
2022/09/09 12:03
Patrick of Brazil's Sao Paulo, right, Dudu of Brazil's Atletico Goianiense, center, and goalkeeper Renan of Brazil's Atletico Goianiense, left, battle...

Patrick of Brazil's Sao Paulo, center, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Brazil's Atletico Goianiense during a Copa Sudamericana semif...

Lautaro Diaz of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru's Melgar during a Copa Sudamericana semifina...

Lautaro Diaz of Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, left, scores the opening goal against Peru's Melgar during a Copa Sudamericana semifinal second-leg...

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Sao Paulo and Ecuador's Independiente del Valle will play this year's final of the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club tournament in South America.

The decider is scheduled for Oct. 1 in the Argentinian city of Cordoba.

Sao Paulo advanced on penalties after a 2-0 home win against Atletico Goianiense on Thursday. Patrick scored both goals of the match in the fourth and 63rd minutes at the Morumbi Stadium to leave the aggregate 3-3.

Sao Paulo beat the visitors 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Independiente del Valle reached the final on Wednesday after a 3-0 win at Peru's Melgar, the same result of the first leg last week.

