Alexander Santoro walks past as his pet cat Flash rides on his shoulder, in the Urca neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Alexander who homeless says he has lived in the streets for the last 3 years. "I am not going to vote next Oct. 2 elections, because in this rich country with millions of poor people, the law only works for the people with money, the rich ones who have power". (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)