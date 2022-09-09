Taiwan tracks 45 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 45 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 8).

Of the 45 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 19 crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, including 12 Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets and one Tengden TB-001 unmanned aerial vehicle in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Meanwhile, four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and two Chengdu J-10 jet fighters crossed the median line in the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

In addition, four Xian JH-7 fighter bombers, one Shenyang J-11 fighter plane, and one Shaanxi Y-9 communications and anti-jamming aircraft were monitored in the southwest corner of the identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked 166 Chinese military aircraft and 42 naval ships around the country. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 25 out of 45 Chinese aircraft on Sept. 8. (MND image)