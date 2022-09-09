Slovakia Parliament committee backs Taiwan in International Civil Aviation Organization

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Affairs Committee of Slovakia’s parliament, the National Council, passed a resolution supporting Taiwan's participation in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Thursday (Sept. 8).

The resolution expresses the committee’s full support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in ICAO conferences, related mechanisms, and activities, according to CNA. It also affirms Taiwan's importance and contribution in the tech field and calls on the EU to heed the European Parliament's proposal last year and support Taiwan's participation in the ICAO and other international organizations.

The 41st ICAO will be held in Montreal, Canada, on Sept. 27 with the theme of “Reconnecting the World."

The Taiwan representative office in Slovakia said in a press release that the resolution was proposed by Miroslav Ziak, a parliamentarian who visited Taiwan in August and was deeply impressed by the country's high level of democratic, political, and economic development. The fact that the resolution was passed unanimously demonstrates the support the Slovakian National Council has for Taiwan's participation in international organizations, the office said.

Li Nan-yang (李南陽), Taiwan’s representative to Slovakia, said the central European nation is an important friend of Taiwan that upholds the values of democracy and freedom, showing that Taiwan is not alone in the international community, per CNA.

The European Affairs Committee passed a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) in May, praising Taiwan for its global contributions that demonstrate "the spirit of humanity and the power of good."