Wainwright, Molina tie battery record in Cardinals' loss

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina homered twice on a day he paired with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to tie the major league record of 324 starts by a battery in an 11-6 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Wainwright and 40-year-old Molina matched the mark set by Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-75.

Molina hit a two-run homer into the third deck in left field in the third and a solo shot in the fourth. Wainright allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings. They are on track to break the mark at home against Milwaukee on Sept. 14.

Alex Call had four hits and five RBIs for Washington, hitting a three-run homer off James Naile in the ninth. Mason Thompson (1-0) was the winner. Andre Pallante (6-5) took the loss.

BREWERS 2, GIANTS 1, 1ST GAME

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings and Milwaukee beat San Francisco in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Bunes struck out 10 or more for the ninth time this season to tie the Brewers’ season record set by Ben Sheets in 2004. Burnes (10-6) also holds the franchise record for double-digit strikeout games with 21.

Burnes needed to be at his best to outduel San Francisco’s Jakob Junis (4-5), who struck out four and allowed three hits, two runs and two walks in six innings. Junis entered in the second inning, relieving Scott Alexander.

Devin Williams retired the side in order in the ninth for his 11th save.

REDS 4, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning to lift Cincinnati past Chicago.

Diaz (6-2) got five outs for the victory. Ian Gibaut worked around a hit in the ninth for his first save. Mark Leiter Jr. (2-7) was the loser.

