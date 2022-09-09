Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's 1st on-screen performance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the U.K. for more than 70 years, has had many accolades in her life, while some of her most memorable include participating in two Olympic opening ceremonies and even making a cameo with 007.

As the longest-reigning female monarch in world history, the queen presided over the opening ceremony of the 1976 Montreal Olympics in Canada. In 2012, she also attended the London Summer Olympics opening ceremony, Yahoo reported.

It was at the London Olympics that the queen made her first on-screen performance, which was a short film with 007 actor Daniel Craig. When the queen received an invitation from director Danny Boyle to be in the video, she agreed to it and even kept Prince William and Prince Harry in the dark.

The queen’s first appearance at an Olympic opening ceremony was in 1948, when she saw her father, King George VI, officiating the event.

The British royal family issued an announcement at 6:30 p.m. U.K. time on Thursday (Sept. 8), saying that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully in the afternoon in Balmore, Scotland.