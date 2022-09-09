Arab Chamber of Commerce Taiwan hosts 'Arabian Night' cultural event in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Arab Chamber of Commerce Taiwan and the International Federation of Business and Professional Women co-hosted an Arabian Nights banquet to share Arab culture with Taiwan at the American Club Taipei on Thursday (Sept. 8).

Speaking before representatives of Taiwanese businesses as well as foreign dignitaries, the chairman of the Arab Chamber of Commerce, Wael Hamouie, welcomed guests to experience Arab cuisine, music, and dance at the event.

Hamouie said that the purpose of the event was to build bridges between the people of Taiwan and the Arab region. Hamouie also hopes the event will lead to more cultural understanding and exchange between Taiwan and the 22 countries which are represented by the Arab Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan.

Guests were treated to fine Arab cuisine and multiple dance performances throughout the evening. The venue was also chosen for the official announcement of the 2022 World Cup Taiwan football tournament, which will be hosted on Oct. 8-9 at Fu Jen University.



Dancer at Arabian Night Event. (Taiwan News Photo)

Speaking to Taiwan News, Hamouie said that in his six years as chairman, they have hosted many private “Arabian Nights” events. However, this is the first time that non-members and the media were invited.

The change was inspired by recent political developments surrounding Taiwan. Hamouie said that “Taiwan is a country which needs our support,” and expressed his intention to not only inform Taiwanese people about the Arab world, but also to spread more awareness of Taiwan and its political situation among the nations he represents.

Hamouie wanted to show his support by welcoming professionals and esteemed guests to Wednesday’s cultural event. While this was the first event that the chamber partnered with the International Federation of Business and Professional Women, and the first open to non-members, Hamouie said he plans many more events in the future to build cultural bridges between Taiwan and the Arab world.

The chairman said that while Taiwan’s political ties to the Arab world are very limited, he remains focused on building connections between people and businesses rather than between governments. Emphasizing that Taiwan is his home, Hamouie expressed optimism for the future of Taiwan-Arab relations and says he will remain committed to fostering strong connections between them.



Arab Chamber of Commerce Chairman Wael Hamouie. (Taiwan News photo)