Taiwan News wish you a wonderful Mid-Autumn Festival

In recent decades, barbecues have become part of Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Taiwan, giving families and friends an opportunity to gather to eat and admire the full moon.



How did having BBQ become a tradition during Mid-Autumn Festival in Taiwan? It’s because of a BBQ sauce advertisement in 1986. A local barbecue sauce manufacturer ran a series of ads encouraging people to barbecue on this day. Hence, when people talk about Moon Festival, the first thing that comes to mind is barbecue instead of mooncakes or pomelo.



Groups of family and friends can enjoy BBQ at home, in restaurants, or on the street. Before the pandemic, Taipei City Hall even designated 15 public parks by the riverside where people could celebrate this tradition together.



