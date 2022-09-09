Taiwan offers condolences to UK after Queen Elizabeth II's passing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Friday (Sept. 9) sent messages of condolences to the U.K. after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has instructed its representative office in the U.K. to express sincere condolences on behalf of the Taiwanese government and its citizens, and to the successor King Charles III and the British government, according to a MOFA press release.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) also called the British representative to Taiwan, John Dennis, to offer his sympathies.

Additionally, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said the Queen led the U.K. for 70 years and was deeply loved by the British and highly respected by the international community. She was the first female member of the royal family to serve in the British Army during World War II and she led the U.K. through the long Cold War era after ascending the throne, he said.

Chang said that her passing is a huge loss for the U.K. and the international community. Taiwan and the U.K. are united in their gratitude for the Queen's lifelong contribution to world peace and prosperity, he said, adding that Taiwan will also work with the U.K. to continue upholding common ideals and values.