Asif and Ahmad fined 25% match fees for Asia Cup dustup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Afghanistan fast bowler Fareed Ahmad were fined 25% of their match fees for violating International Cricket Council’s code of conduct during an Asia Cup match.

Tempers flared between the two players during Pakistan’s thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan in Sharjah on Wednesday in a Super 4 game.

Ahmed pumped his fist in front of Asif’s face soon after dismissing the batter before Asif raised his bat in anger as both players pushed each other and exchanged heated words.

The ICC said Thursday that both players admitted their offenses and accepted the sanctions proposed by the match referee.

Pakistan No. 10 batter Naseem Shah smashed back-to-back sixes in the last over to clinch victory for Pakistan and also a place in Sunday’s final against Sri Lanka.

