NICE, France (AP) — The start of a match between Nice and Cologne in the Europa Conference League on Thursday was delayed because of fights among supporters in the stands at Allianz Riviera stadium.

UEFA said the kickoff was pushed back by 55 minutes to 7.40 p.m. local time because of crowd disturbances.

TV footage showed fans fighting before the start of the match at the Nice stadium.

