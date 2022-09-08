Colorado pays visit to Air Force for 1st time since 1974

Colorado (0-1) at Air Force (1-0), 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Air Force by 17, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Colorado leads 12-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Colorado faces Air Force at Falcon Stadium for the first time since 1974. The Buffaloes are in danger of starting 0-2 for the first time since 2012. They lost 38-13 to TCU in the opener. The Falcons received votes in the AP Top 25 this week after a 48-17 win over Northern Iowa. Air Force has a 20-33-2 all-time mark against the Pac-12.

KEY MATCHUP

QB Haaziq Daniels efficiently runs Air Force’s version of the triple-option offense. He rushed for 107 yards and threw for 109 more against Northern Iowa. FB Brad Roberts also went over the 100-yard mark in rushing. Buffaloes coach Karl Dorrell said the critical element playing against Air Force's offense is staying patient and disciplined. “I’m seeing a really good football team,” Dorrell said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado: TE Brady Russell had three catches for 19 yards against TCU. He's tied for 43rd place in school history with 665 yards receiving. The player he's tied with is the late Cliff Branch, who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Air Force: DB Camby Goff, who had his first career interception last weekend. He also had a pass breakup and three tackles.

FACTS & FIGURES

The first game between Colorado and Air Force was played in 1958 in Boulder. No. 8 Air Force won 20-14. ... Air Force’s offensive line paved the way for 582 yards rushing against Northern Iowa. ... The Falcons are trying to finish a two-game series sweep of Colorado. They posted a 30-23 overtime victory in 2019 in Boulder. ... Since 2017, Colorado has gone 5-17 on the road, including 0-5 last season. ... Dorrell stayed silent on who his QB would be against Air Force. Brendon Lewis was 13 of 18 for 78 yards in a loss to TCU. Backup J.T. Shrout was 13 of 23 for 157 yards and a touchdown.

