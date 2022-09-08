How Sri Lanka's economic crisis is hitting people's daily lives

This woman from Wanathamullah, a neighborhood near the capital Colombo, is struggling to feed her three children and grandchild. After a cooking gas e... This woman from Wanathamullah, a neighborhood near the capital Colombo, is struggling to feed her three children and grandchild. After a cooking gas explosion left her injured, her husband left her. She has no steady income and tries to keep the family afloat by doing casual jobs. Even basic foodstuffs like rice have become almost unaffordable for millions of Sri Lankan families.