Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/08 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 83 54 .606 _ _ 5-5 W-4 48-20 35-34
Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 5 +1½ 8-2 W-3 47-24 30-34
Toronto 76 60 .559 _ 8-2 W-1 38-29 38-31
Baltimore 72 65 .526 11 5-5 L-1 40-28 32-37
Boston 67 71 .486 16½ 10 5-5 L-3 35-34 32-37
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 70 65 .519 _ _ 3-7 L-1 33-30 37-35
Chicago 69 68 .504 2 6-4 W-1 34-36 35-32
Minnesota 68 67 .504 2 4-6 L-3 40-29 28-38
Kansas City 56 82 .406 15½ 21 5-5 W-1 33-39 23-43
Detroit 52 85 .380 19 24½ 3-7 W-1 30-40 22-45
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 88 49 .642 _ _ 7-3 W-1 45-21 43-28
Seattle 77 60 .562 11 8-2 L-1 36-30 41-30
Los Angeles 60 77 .438 28 16½ 6-4 L-1 31-40 29-37
Texas 59 77 .434 28½ 17 1-9 L-1 28-38 31-39
Oakland 50 87 .365 38 26½ 4-6 L-2 22-45 28-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 87 51 .630 _ _ 5-5 W-2 46-23 41-28
Atlanta 86 51 .628 ½ +10½ 7-3 W-7 47-25 39-26
Philadelphia 75 61 .551 11 _ 4-6 W-2 41-30 34-31
Miami 55 80 .407 30½ 19½ 1-9 L-9 26-38 29-42
Washington 48 89 .350 38½ 27½ 6-4 L-2 22-47 26-42
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 81 56 .591 _ _ 8-2 W-2 47-23 34-33
Milwaukee 71 65 .522 4 4-6 L-2 35-26 36-39
Chicago 57 79 .419 23½ 18 2-8 L-1 29-39 28-40
Cincinnati 54 80 .403 25½ 20 5-5 W-1 29-39 25-41
Pittsburgh 50 86 .368 30½ 25 3-7 L-2 27-41 23-45
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 94 42 .691 _ _ 6-4 W-2 49-18 45-24
San Diego 76 62 .551 19 _ 6-4 W-2 37-29 39-33
San Francisco 65 70 .481 28½ 4-6 L-2 37-32 28-38
Arizona 65 71 .478 29 10 6-4 L-2 37-34 28-37
Colorado 59 79 .428 36 17 5-5 W-2 38-33 21-46

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1

Houston 4, Texas 3, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Bello 1-4) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-11), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 7-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 0-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game

Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 6, Washington 5

San Diego 6, Arizona 3

Thursday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday's Games

San Francisco (Rodón 12-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-8), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-10) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-3) at Miami (Cabrera 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-17) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 8-10), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Manaea 7-8), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.