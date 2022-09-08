All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|83
|54
|.606
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|48-20
|35-34
|Tampa Bay
|77
|58
|.570
|5
|+1½
|8-2
|W-3
|47-24
|30-34
|Toronto
|76
|60
|.559
|6½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|38-29
|38-31
|Baltimore
|72
|65
|.526
|11
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|40-28
|32-37
|Boston
|67
|71
|.486
|16½
|10
|5-5
|L-3
|35-34
|32-37
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|70
|65
|.519
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|33-30
|37-35
|Chicago
|69
|68
|.504
|2
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|34-36
|35-32
|Minnesota
|68
|67
|.504
|2
|7½
|4-6
|L-3
|40-29
|28-38
|Kansas City
|56
|82
|.406
|15½
|21
|5-5
|W-1
|33-39
|23-43
|Detroit
|52
|85
|.380
|19
|24½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-40
|22-45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|88
|49
|.642
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|45-21
|43-28
|Seattle
|77
|60
|.562
|11
|+½
|8-2
|L-1
|36-30
|41-30
|Los Angeles
|60
|77
|.438
|28
|16½
|6-4
|L-1
|31-40
|29-37
|Texas
|59
|77
|.434
|28½
|17
|1-9
|L-1
|28-38
|31-39
|Oakland
|50
|87
|.365
|38
|26½
|4-6
|L-2
|22-45
|28-42
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|46-23
|41-28
|Atlanta
|86
|51
|.628
|½
|+10½
|7-3
|W-7
|47-25
|39-26
|Philadelphia
|75
|61
|.551
|11
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|41-30
|34-31
|Miami
|55
|80
|.407
|30½
|19½
|1-9
|L-9
|26-38
|29-42
|Washington
|48
|89
|.350
|38½
|27½
|6-4
|L-2
|22-47
|26-42
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|81
|56
|.591
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|47-23
|34-33
|Milwaukee
|71
|65
|.522
|9½
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|35-26
|36-39
|Chicago
|57
|79
|.419
|23½
|18
|2-8
|L-1
|29-39
|28-40
|Cincinnati
|54
|80
|.403
|25½
|20
|5-5
|W-1
|29-39
|25-41
|Pittsburgh
|50
|86
|.368
|30½
|25
|3-7
|L-2
|27-41
|23-45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|94
|42
|.691
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|49-18
|45-24
|San Diego
|76
|62
|.551
|19
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|37-29
|39-33
|San Francisco
|65
|70
|.481
|28½
|9½
|4-6
|L-2
|37-32
|28-38
|Arizona
|65
|71
|.478
|29
|10
|6-4
|L-2
|37-34
|28-37
|Colorado
|59
|79
|.428
|36
|17
|5-5
|W-2
|38-33
|21-46
___
Atlanta 7, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Toronto 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game
Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1
Houston 4, Texas 3, 10 innings
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 1-4) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-11), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 7-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-6), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Wentz 0-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game
Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 7, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 6, Washington 5
San Diego 6, Arizona 3
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Rodón 12-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-8), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 11-10) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-3) at Miami (Cabrera 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-17) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 8-10), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Manaea 7-8), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.