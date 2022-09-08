Afghanistan wins toss, elects to field against India

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field against India as both teams look to bow out of the Asia Cup with a win in their last Super 4 game.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already qualified for the final after beating Afghanistan and India in the Super 4.

India rested captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will lead. Dinesh Karthik replaced Sharma.

India failed to defend targets against Pakistan and Sri Lanka but Rahul said he wanted to bat first and “challenge ourselves again and put up a target.”

India also left out Hardik Pandya and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal to give Axar Patel and fast bowler Deepak Chahar their first games in the tournament.

Afghanistan retained the same XI after the heartbreaking one-wicket loss against Pakistan on Wednesday at Sharjah.

___

Lineups:

India: KL Rahul (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fareed Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

___

